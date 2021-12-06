Americans Weekly

December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Fans get an up close view of the opposition during an Allen Americans game

(Allen Americans, Credit: Christine Rossman) Fans get an up close view of the opposition during an Allen Americans game(Allen Americans, Credit: Christine Rossman)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost their only game of the week dropping a 4-1 decision to the Rapid City Rush on Sunday afternoon in Allen. With the loss, the Americans dropped to 1-4-2 at home.

Last Week's Record: 0-1

Overall record: 5-8-3-0 (13 Points)

-- Last Week's Games --

Sunday, December 5 vs Rapid City Rush

Score: 4-1 L

Game Winning Goal: Stephen Baylis

Winning Goalie: David Tendeck

Losing Goalie: Francis Marotte

Francis Marotte: Saves: 20

Francis Marotte: Shots: 23

-- This Week's Games --

Thursday, December 9, @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, December 10, @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, December 12, vs. Wichita Thunder

Time: 4:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (6) Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak

Assists - (12) Chad Costello

Points - (18) Chad Costello

Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (6) Chad Costello

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Gavin Gould and three others

Game Winning Goals - (2) Kris Myllari

First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould

Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and Zach Hall

Penalty Minutes - (41) Darian Skeoch

Plus/Minus - (+2) Darian Skeoch

Shots on Goal - (46) Branden Troock

Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau

Goalie Wins - (2) Antoine Bibeau

Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau

Americans Notables:

The Americans are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Chad Costello is 20th in the league in scoring with 18 points (6 goals and 12 assists).

Gavin Gould is 4th in the league in Rookie Points with 16 (5 goals and 11 assists).

Allen is 4th in the league averaging 17.38 penalty minutes per game.

The Americans are 0-3 in overtime games this season.

Allen is 3-3-2 when scoring first.

The Americans have only one home win this season in seven home games (1-4-2)

The Americans power play ranks 14th overall at 18.5 %.

Allen's penalty kill ranks 21st overall at 78.5 %.

The Americans have given up the most shorthanded goals in the league with 8.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.