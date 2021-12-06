Americans Weekly
December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Fans get an up close view of the opposition during an Allen Americans game
(Allen Americans, Credit: Christine Rossman)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost their only game of the week dropping a 4-1 decision to the Rapid City Rush on Sunday afternoon in Allen. With the loss, the Americans dropped to 1-4-2 at home.
Last Week's Record: 0-1
Overall record: 5-8-3-0 (13 Points)
-- Last Week's Games --
Sunday, December 5 vs Rapid City Rush
Score: 4-1 L
Game Winning Goal: Stephen Baylis
Winning Goalie: David Tendeck
Losing Goalie: Francis Marotte
Francis Marotte: Saves: 20
Francis Marotte: Shots: 23
-- This Week's Games --
Thursday, December 9, @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, December 10, @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, December 12, vs. Wichita Thunder
Time: 4:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (6) Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak
Assists - (12) Chad Costello
Points - (18) Chad Costello
Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (6) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Gavin Gould and three others
Game Winning Goals - (2) Kris Myllari
First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould
Insurance Goals - (1) Chad Costello and Zach Hall
Penalty Minutes - (41) Darian Skeoch
Plus/Minus - (+2) Darian Skeoch
Shots on Goal - (46) Branden Troock
Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau
Goalie Wins - (2) Antoine Bibeau
Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau
Americans Notables:
The Americans are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
Chad Costello is 20th in the league in scoring with 18 points (6 goals and 12 assists).
Gavin Gould is 4th in the league in Rookie Points with 16 (5 goals and 11 assists).
Allen is 4th in the league averaging 17.38 penalty minutes per game.
The Americans are 0-3 in overtime games this season.
Allen is 3-3-2 when scoring first.
The Americans have only one home win this season in seven home games (1-4-2)
The Americans power play ranks 14th overall at 18.5 %.
Allen's penalty kill ranks 21st overall at 78.5 %.
The Americans have given up the most shorthanded goals in the league with 8.
Images from this story
|
Fans get an up close view of the opposition during an Allen Americans game
(Christine Rossman)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2021
- Steelheads Weekly - December 6, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Bradley and Tardif Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Everblades Head to Norfolk for Three Games this Week - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Weekly, December 6 - Wichita Thunder
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 7: December 6, 2021 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Return Home for Three Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 7 - Indy Fuel
- Lions Complete Sweep in Florida - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 8: K-Wings, Fort Wayne Fight for Top of Table - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Drop 4-2 Decision to Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Allen Americans Stories
- Americans Weekly
- Americans Fall to Rapid City
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 2:05 PM
- Antoine Bibeau Recalled
- Americans Weekly