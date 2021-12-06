Mavs Drop Second Straight at Home to Rapid City

December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Mavericks faced-off with the Rapid City Rush on Tuesday for the second time in one week at Cable Dahmer Arena.

After falling 4-3 in overtime to the Rush on Friday night, the Mavericks looked to even up the season series being back on home ice. However, the Rush would take a 1-0 lead 7:49 into the first and would carry that one goal lead to the first intermission.

Nick Pastujov was the answer for the Mavericks 14:49 into the second period. But, then just about four minutes later, the Rush would retake the lead at 2-1 with a power play goal. The Mavericks would be trailing by one again heading to the second intermission.

3:54 into the third period the Rush would strike again, extending their advantage to 3-1. The Mavericks would get one back late with the net empty, as Lane Scheidl was able to find the back of the net. The Mavericks would now just need one more to tie the game and would pull goaltender Angus Redmond another time to try to tie things up. This time though, the Rush were able to put the puck in the empty net and win the game by a final of 4-2.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.