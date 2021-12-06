Mavs Fall 4-3 in OT to Rapid City

December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks returned home on Friday night for a Black Friday matchup with the Rapid City Rush. Friday, marked the first meeting of the two teams this season.

The first period went in favor of the Rush, as Rapid City found the back of the net on the power play 2:07 into the opening frame. The Mavericks would trail by one goal heading to the second period.

The second period went in favor of the home Mavericks, as captain Lane Scheidl and defenseman Greg Moro gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead going into the thrid.

Just 2:38 into the third period, John Schiavo scored his first goal of the season for Kansas City giving the Mavericks their largest lead of the night at 3-1. Rapid City would respond with two goals of its own, one at 4:36 and the tying goal at 13:03. The two Rush goals sent the game to overtime.

In overtime the Mavericks put on some early pressure but failed to find the back of the net. The Mavericks then found themselves in the peanlty box and the Rush took advantage, scoring on the power play and winnning the game 4-3 in overtime. The Mavericks would pick up a point in the loss.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.