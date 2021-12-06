ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #224, Trois-Rivières at Florida, on Dec. 4.
Florida's John McCarron has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing under Rule #62.5 at 20:00 of the first period.
Florida's Nathan Perkovich has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 20:00 of the third period.
Both McCarron and Perkovich will miss Florida's games at Norfolk on Dec. 8 and Dec. 10.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
