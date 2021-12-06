Thunder Weekly, December 6

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished a two-game road swing this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, December 1

Wichita at Iowa, 3-2 W (SO)

Sunday, December 5

Wichita at Tulsa, 5-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, December 9

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Throwback Thursday.

Friday, December 10

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Meet Santa, Ugly Christmas Sweater Jersey.

Sunday, December 12

Wichita at Allen, 4:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 6-3-1-0

AWAY: 4-3-0-0

OVERALL: 10-6-1-0

Last 10: 8-1-1-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: T-2nd, Mountain Division, 21 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 9

Assists: Jay Dickman, 13

Points: Jay Dickman, 19

+/-: Carter Johnson, Jay Dickman +8

PIM: Sean Allen, 56

FRANCHISE MARK - Evan Buitenhuis set a franchise record this past week for consecutive starts made by a Thunder goaltender. He has started all 17 games so far this season. Buitenhuis is second in the league in wins (9), first in minutes (951), first in saves (492) and fifth in save percentage (.927).

POINT STREAK - Jay Dickman added three more points this past week, giving him 19 points (6g, 13a) in 17 games. The third-year forward has a point in his last 10 contests, recording five goals and nine assists over that span.

KEVIN! - Peter Crinella continues to have a solid start to the season. The third-year forward leads the team with nine goals and has 15 points in 17 games this year. He had his three-game goal scoring streak snapped on Sunday.

BALANCE - Six different players have at least 10 points through 17 games. Three players have at least 10 helpers led by Jay Dickman who has 13. Brayden Watts and Cam Clarke each have 10 assists.

HOLIDAY PARTY - Wichita had one of its lightest weeks of the season when it comes to the schedule. The Thunder played on Wednesday in Iowa and then was off until Sunday with an afternoon tilt at Tulsa. Wichita's schedule will get busier over the next week. The Thunder play Allen three times in the span of four days with two of those meetings at INTRUST Bank Arena. After Sunday's contest in Texas, Wichita will travel to Utah to face the Grizzlies four times in a five-day stretch. Overall, the Thunder play seven games in 11 days before the Christmas break.

THUNDERBOLTS... Matteo Gennaro is third in power play points (9)...Sean Allen is third in penalty minutes (56) and tied for second in major penalties (4)...Cam Clarke is tied for fourth among defenseman with 11 assists...Wichita is sixth in penalty minutes per game (15.53)...Wichita is 6-1-0-0 when scoring first...Wichita is fourth in the league on the penalty kill (86.8%)...Wichita is fifth in the league in goals against per game (2.59)...

