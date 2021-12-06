Lions Complete Sweep in Florida

The Lions extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday night by defeating the Florida Everblades 6-3. In doing so, Trois-Rivières completed a three-game sweep of the Floridians.

The first period started with a bang when the Lions' top goal scorer Peter Abbandonato found the back of the net twice within the first ten minutes giving Trois-Rivières a 2-0 lead. Forward Alexis D'Aoust made the score 3-0 at the halfway mark of the first with assists going to Mathieu Brodeur and Louick Marcotte. Four minutes later Everblades captain John McCarron put Florida on the board when he beat Lions goaltender Philippe Desrosiers. With under four minutes remaining in the first period Abbandonato completed his hat trick and made the score 4-1. But with less than a minute to go, the Everblades scored their second of the night and reduced the Lions lead to 4-2.

The ECHL's leading goal scorer Blake Winiecki scored in the middle of the second period to get the 'Blades within one of the Lions. However, less than five minutes later local boy D'Aoust beat Florida goalkeeper Tomas Vomacka to regain the Lions' two-goal advantage.

Abbandonato sealed the win for the Lions in the third period with his fourth goal of the game.

The Lions are back on the road once again next week when they take on the Newfoundland Growlers in a three-game series in St. John's starting Friday.

The Lions' next home game will be December 15 when the Maine Mariners visit Trois-Rivières.

