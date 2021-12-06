ECHL, Bellevue University Announce Scholarships, Professional Development Programs Through Exclusive Partnership

SHEWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, the Premier 'AA' Hockey League, today announced a multi-year partnership with Bellevue University, which becomes the League's first Official Higher Education Partner.

As part of the partnership, Bellevue University and the ECHL will provide career and professional development for the ECHL's ecosystem of players, staff and employees. Bellevue University and the ECHL will award scholarships to a select number of League players, officials, staff and employees that will allow the recipients the opportunity to start or finish a bachelor's or graduate degree program of their choice.

Additionally, Bellevue University students will have the opportunity to engage with the ECHL through career fairs, internship programs and learning opportunities in conjunction with ECHL league-wide meetings. The league and the university will also explore additional collaboration opportunities involving Bellevue University's Corporate Partnership Network.

"Bellevue University is honored to partner with the ECHL to bring innovative educational opportunities to the League clubs and to ECHL communities across North America," said Bellevue University President Dr. Mary Hawkins. "As the ECHL's Official Higher Education Partner, Bellevue University will help players who are balancing careers and real life demands to achieve their goals of earning a college degree by providing access to the education and support they need to be successful."

"As part of being a developmental league, our goal is to enhance our players, officials, staff, and members of the ECHL with opportunities for their personal growth whether that is on or off the ice," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Joining with Bellevue University adds a strategic partner in our ability to play a role in furthering the career development of those in our league, as well allowing us to help to give real world insights to the minor league sports industry for the students in their curriculum. Bellevue University's alignment to our objectives was clear from the beginning, so we are thrilled to have a relationship that will allow both of our organizations to supplement programs that are already in place."

The partnership will formally launch at the 2022 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, Florida on January 17, 2022. Scholarship recipients and graduates will be highlighted at ECHL events throughout the Season.

The deal was brokered by SRS Partners, who represents the ECHL on sponsorship and partnership development for the League.

