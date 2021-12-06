Everblades Head to Norfolk for Three Games this Week

ESTERO, Fla. - Looking to rebound from a three-game sweep at the hands of the Trois-Rivières Lions at Hertz Arena, the Florida Everblades will hit the road to take on their ECHL South Division rival, the Norfolk Admirals, for a three-game series at Scope Arena.

With a 6-0-2-1 road record, the Everblades are just one of two ECHL teams not to suffer a regulation road loss this season. The opening game in Norfolk is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:30 pm. Games are also scheduled for Friday and Saturday with the puck dropping both nights at 7:30 pm.

The boys return to Southwest Florida on Wednesday, December 15 as the Atlanta Gladiators skate into town for a 7:30 tilt at Hertz Arena. As is the case for every Wednesday home game, join us for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs! Also, all college students can purchase a $5 ticket to the game at the Hertz Arena box office with a valid student ID.

ON ICE THIS WEEK

Wednesday, December 8 Everblades at Norfolk Scope Arena 7:30 pm

Friday, December 10 Everblades at Norfolk Scope Arena 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 11 Everblades at Norfolk Scope Arena 7:30 pm

NEWS AND NOTES

LAST WEEK: The Florida Everblades came up short in three straight game against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Our visitors from the North opened the series with a pair of come-from-behind victories, winning 5-4 on Wednesday and 3-2 on Thursday. The Lions closed out the series with a 6-3 win Saturday night.

AHOY ADMIRALS: Like the Everblades, the Admirals are in the thick of a competitive early-season race in the ECHL South Division. Florida (8-6-2-3) and Norfolk (10-8-0-1) each have earned 21 points, which places them two points behind first-place Orlando (11-7-1-0) which has 23. Norfolk's Alex Tonge has a team-high 17 points and 10 assists, while sitting in a deadlock with Chase Lang for a team-leading seven goals. Goaltender Beck Warm ranks 10th in the league with a 2.21 GAA and is fourth with a .932 save percentage.

SHARP BLADES: Statistically, the Everblades are led by Blake Winiecki who ranks second in the ECHL with 13 goals and seventh with 23 points. Jake McLaughlin is tied for the league lead among defensemen with 13 assists. With 14 points, McLaughlin is tied for fifth in points among league blue-liners. In net, Florida's Cam Johnson sports a 2.18 GAA which ranks ninth. Captain Everblade John McCarron also remains positioned among the league leaders, tied for 18th in the rankings with 18 total points.

STREAKING BLADES: Blake Winiecki and John McCarron sport the longest current streaks among Everblade skaters. Winiecki arrives in Norfolk with a four-game point streak and a two-game goal streak intact, while McCarron is right there with a three-game string of his own.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Everblades have turned in excellent results on the road, entering the Norfolk series with a 6-0-2-1 mark in games away from Hertz Arena. With that performance, the Blades are just one of two ECHL teams not to drop a regulation contest away from home. The Newfoundland Growlers are the other, as the teams sporting a league-best 14-4-0-0 record is a perfect 9-0-0-0 on the road.

THE SOUTH REMAINS STACKED: All seven teams in the ECHL South Division enter the week with .500 or better winning percentages and the top five teams separated by just three points. As the Everblades and Admirals sit deadlocked with 21 points, two points behind current division leader Orlando (11-7-1-0) which has 23 points, Jacksonville (9-8-1-1) and South Carolina (9-6-2-0) are nipping at their heels with 20 points. Atlanta (8-7-2-0) and Greenville (7-7-1-1) are inching closer with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

