Weekly Roundup: Glads Return Home for Three Games

December 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (8-7-2-0) posted a 1-2-0-0 record last week after three games against the Norfolk Admirals (10-8-0-1) in Virginia. Following last week's road trip, the Gladiators return home to Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice for three games against three different opponents. Atlanta heads to Greenville on Sunday to finish the week.

A Look Ahead

The Glads return home to take on the Jacksonville Icemen (9-8-1-1) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM. Atlanta collides with the Orlando Solar Bears (11-7-1-0) on Friday at 7:30 PM on home ice, and then the Glads meet the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (7-7-1-1) on Saturday night at 7:30 PM. Jacksonville sits in the middle of the South Division in fourth place with 20 points. Orlando's 23 points place them at the top of the table, and Greenville ranks last in the division with 16 points. After two points last week, Atlanta sits in sixth in the South Division with 18 points. The Glads finish the week on Sunday when they travel to Greenville for a 3:05 PM puck drop. Tickets to Wednesday's game vs Jacksonville Tickets to Friday's game vs Orlando Tickets to Saturday's game vs Greenville Mandolese Shines in Tight Finish

The Gladiators fell to the Admirals 2-1 on Wednesday in Norfolk in the first game of the week. Goaltender Kevin Mandolese made his ECHL debut after being reassigned from the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League and made 39 saves on 41 shots. Hugo Roy scored the only goal for the Glads.

Convincing Victory on Friday

Atlanta toppled Norfolk by a score of 4-1 on Friday night in Virginia. Greg Campbell, Cody Sylvester, Hugo Roy, and Tim Davison all scored goals for the Gladiators. Sylvester's tally came in his 400th professional game. Luke Nogard and Mike Pelech both recorded two assists, and goaltender Tyler Parks stopped 23 of 24 Admirals shots. Atlanta outshot Norfolk 43-24 in the game.

Saturday Setback

The Gladiators dropped the rubber match against the Admirals in a 4-1 loss on Saturday night at Norfolk Scope. Hugo Roy scored again for Atlanta. Roy's goal on Saturday gave him goals in four straight games and six tallies in his last six contests.

Transaction Report:

Nov. 29 - Kevin Mandolese - Reassigned by Belleville (AHL)

