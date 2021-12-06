Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 7

INDY FUEL WEEK 7 RESULTS: 2-0-1-0, 6-9-2-1 Overall

Wednesday, December 1 - Fuel 4 vs Fort Wayne 1:

In the second half of back-to-back matchups, the Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday night. Holding on to a two-goal lead for the majority of the game, the Fuel would eventually take the 4-1 win over their in-state rivals.

Saturday, December 4 - Fuel 4 at Cincinnati 0:

Playing their first of back-to-back road games, Indy visited the Cincinnati Cyclones. In the fourth matchup of the season between the two teams, the Indy Fuel claimed victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones in a 4-0 shutout.

Sunday, December 5 - Fuel 2 at Wheeling 3 OT:

In the third and final game of the week, the Indy Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon. Scoring a late tying goal would not be enough as Indy would fall 3-2 in overtime to their division rival.

INDY FUEL WEEK 8 SCHEDULE:

Friday, December 10 - Fuel at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m. ET, Heritage Bank Center)

Sunday, December 12 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (3:00 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

CALL-UPS A PLENTY

In the past week, the Fuel have seen three of their top players called up to their AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs. Losing their top-scoring forward Chad Yetman as well as one of their top defensemen Cliff Watson left the Fuel with 19 players on the active roster. Combine that with a call-up for goaltender Cale Morris, Indy's numbers are low heading into Week 8.

POINT STREAK

Earning back-to-back wins on Wednesday and Saturday, the Fuel picked up their first consecutive wins since November 19. With an overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, the Fuel will enter Friday night on a three-game point streak.

OIL DROPS:

With a shutout on Saturday, Mitch Gillam is tied for the league lead in shutouts (2)

Mike Lee is first among ECHL defensemen in assists (13)

Lee is second among ECHL defensemen in points (3g, 13a)

Keegan Iverson picked up his first point in a Fuel uniform on Sunday

Cedric Lacroix has four goals in his last two games

Jared Thomas is on a seven-game point streak (3g, 6a)

Jacob Leguerrier earned his first points since November 19

Leguerrier is now on a two-game point streak

Liam Folkes has points in his last two games (1g, 1a)

Brent Gates has five assists in his last four games

Riley McKay is second in the ECHL in penalty minutes (66)

Team Notes

The Fuel have points in three straight games for the first time this season

Indy is 6th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (16.50 per game)

Through their first 15 games, the Fuel are 4-4-0-0 at home and 2-5-2-1 on the road

Indy is 5-4-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

The Fuel have outscored their opponents 23-22 in the third period

Indy has outshot their opponents 382-340 in the second and third periods this season

Through 15 games, the Fuel are averaging 2.94 goals per game

The Fuel are averaging 3.33 goals against per game

The Fuel are 5-0-0-0 when leading after the second period but are 1-5-0-0 when trailing after the first

