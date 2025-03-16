Tips Cut Magic Number to One with 3-2 Win in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips are just one point away from clinching the top spot in the Western Conference, as they completed a 3-2 victory against the Spokane Chiefs at Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday night.

The Chiefs got on the board first as Andrew Cristall sent a shot off the boards that Will McIsaac rebounded twice and beat Silvertips netminder Raiden LeGall left side at 6:02 in the first period. Everett responded just 1:25 later, as Dominik Rymon slipped a wrist shot through the arms of Dawson Cowan to even the score. Kaden Hammell picked up his 100th career point with a primary assist on the play.

Brek Liske netted the Silvertips' go-ahead-goal with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle over the blocker of Cowan at 11:54 in the first. Tyler MacKenzie crashed the crease and scored the eventual game-winner for the Tips at 15:17 in the second period, with helpers on the rush from Austin Roest and Jaxsin Vaughan.

The Chiefs tried to rally back with a 5-on-3 powerplay goal at 11:59 by Andrew Cristall, but LeGall finished with 33 saves to complete the win.

Everett can lock up their 10th U.S. Division title with one point on Friday night as they host the Portland Winterhawks.

