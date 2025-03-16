Chiefs Drop Tense Nailbiter to WHL-Best Everett, 2-1

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Spokane Chiefs center Berkly Catton vs. the Everett Silvertips

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Chiefs center Berkly Catton vs. the Everett Silvertips(Spokane Chiefs)

Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs hosted their penultimate home game of the regular season on Sunday night, welcoming the Everett Silvertips to town for another clash at the top of the U.S. Division. Over 300 athletes, coaches, and families from Special Olympics of Washington were at the game, with tickets provided to them by Les Schwab Tires. Rookie netminder Carter Esler got the nod in goal while Owen Martin returned to the lineup from an injury layoff.

The first period was a tense affair with both teams feeling out the flow of the game. Everett capitalized on a late Chiefs penalty, taking the 1-0 lead into the break after a score from Jesse Heslop at 18:28.

Spokane would earn a penalty at the end of the period and begin the second with a man-advantage.

Everett maintained the pressure in the second period firing 18 shots to Spokane's 9. It was the Chiefs however, who found the tying score thanks to a power play goal from Andrew Cristall.

Berkly Catton picked up the loose puck from Rasmus Ekström and backhanded it to Cristall in the left circle for the quick wrister.

It was a physical but clean first forty, with just three total penalties called through two periods.

Rookie defenseman Landon Dupont found the net for Everett at 6:14 of the third with a long-range effort to take the 2-1 lead.

Spokane killed off a 5-on-3 later in the frame but could not muster enough offense to challenge the Everett net.

Carter Esler made 30 saves with the defense going 3/4 on the penalty kill. The offense tallied 21 shots and went 1/2 on the power play.

The Chiefs will play Seattle on Friday, March 21st for the Coeur d'Alene Casino Regular Season Finale and Family Feast Night. The first 5,000 fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of Coeur d'Alene Casino. Spokane will close out the regular season at Tri-City on March 22nd.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.