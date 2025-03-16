Chiefs Drop Tense Nailbiter to WHL-Best Everett, 2-1
March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs hosted their penultimate home game of the regular season on Sunday night, welcoming the Everett Silvertips to town for another clash at the top of the U.S. Division. Over 300 athletes, coaches, and families from Special Olympics of Washington were at the game, with tickets provided to them by Les Schwab Tires. Rookie netminder Carter Esler got the nod in goal while Owen Martin returned to the lineup from an injury layoff.
The first period was a tense affair with both teams feeling out the flow of the game. Everett capitalized on a late Chiefs penalty, taking the 1-0 lead into the break after a score from Jesse Heslop at 18:28.
Spokane would earn a penalty at the end of the period and begin the second with a man-advantage.
Everett maintained the pressure in the second period firing 18 shots to Spokane's 9. It was the Chiefs however, who found the tying score thanks to a power play goal from Andrew Cristall.
Berkly Catton picked up the loose puck from Rasmus Ekström and backhanded it to Cristall in the left circle for the quick wrister.
It was a physical but clean first forty, with just three total penalties called through two periods.
Rookie defenseman Landon Dupont found the net for Everett at 6:14 of the third with a long-range effort to take the 2-1 lead.
Spokane killed off a 5-on-3 later in the frame but could not muster enough offense to challenge the Everett net.
Carter Esler made 30 saves with the defense going 3/4 on the penalty kill. The offense tallied 21 shots and went 1/2 on the power play.
The Chiefs will play Seattle on Friday, March 21st for the Coeur d'Alene Casino Regular Season Finale and Family Feast Night. The first 5,000 fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of Coeur d'Alene Casino. Spokane will close out the regular season at Tri-City on March 22nd.
Images from this story
|
Spokane Chiefs center Berkly Catton vs. the Everett Silvertips
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025
- Americans start slow, fall 5-1 to Thunderbirds - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Drop Tense Nailbiter to WHL-Best Everett, 2-1 - Spokane Chiefs
- Blades Score Three in the Third, Defeat Pats 4-0 - Regina Pats
- Edmonton Foils Hitmen Sunday - Calgary Hitmen
- Oil Kings Offense Comes Alive in Victory over Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Face Silvertips for Last Time of the Season Sunday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Oil Kings Visit Hitmen One More Time in Regular Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Portland to 6-1 Win Over Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Kids Shine in Tight Loss to Broncos - Regina Pats
- Warriors Fall in Extra Time to the Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rockets Fall 4-1 To Blazers On Saturday Night - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Back in the Win Column After 7-5 Win in Regina - Swift Current Broncos
- Friesen Scores Two Again, But Prince George Takes 5-3 Decision Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Erase 3-0 Deficit, But Royals Score Lone 3rd Period Goal to Win 4-3 - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Maul Rebels 7-3 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Falter in Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 16, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Americans Fall, 5-1, On The Road To Chiefs - Tri-City Americans
- No Luck Needed as Chiefs Dominate Americans 5-1 on Saint Paddy's - Spokane Chiefs
- Holinka Scores Lone Goal as Oil Kings Fall to Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tips Cut Magic Number to One with 3-2 Win in Spokane - Everett Silvertips
- Division Champs Tips Earn 10th U.S. Title with 5-3 Win Over Portland - Everett Silvertips
- Game Day Hub: March 16 vs. Vancouver - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Sweep Weekend With 5-3 Win Over Wild - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Drop Tense Nailbiter to WHL-Best Everett, 2-1
- Chiefs Face Silvertips for Last Time of the Season Sunday Night
- No Luck Needed as Chiefs Dominate Americans 5-1 on Saint Paddy's
- McIntyre Added to Roster Ahead of Final Week of Regular Season
- Chiefs Announce Dates for First Two Home Games of 2025 WHL Playoffs