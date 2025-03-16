Americans Fall, 5-1, On The Road To Chiefs

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, WA - The Tri-City Americans (31-26-6-1) were hanging tough against the Spokane Chiefs (44-19-1-1) Saturday night, thanks to Ryan Grout's performance in the Americans crease, but Spokane scored three goals in the third period to pull away with a 5-1 win.

The game had a solid back-and-forth start before the Chiefs scored twice in quick succession. Asanali Sarkenov had the puck in the slot and saw his first shot on goal blocked but was able to gather his own rebound and fire it over the glove of Grout to open the scoring 9:59 into the game.

Just over a minute later Andrew Cristall finished off a two-on-one rush for Spokane, giving the Chiefs a 2-0 lead with the goals coming 67 seconds apart. The Americans called their 30-second timeout following the goal.

The Chiefs carried their 2-0 lead into the intermission, outshooting Tri-City 13-8. Early in the middle frame the Americans cut the lead in half with a power play goal.

Max Curran took a drop pass in his own zone before firing it ahead to Brandon Whynott on left wing. Whynott took the pass and immediately slid it forward for Jackson Smith who was streaking down the middle into the Spokane zone.

Smith took the pass and skated in on a breakaway, beating Dawson Cowan over the glove for his seventh goal of the season 4:31 into the period. Curran's assist was the 100th point of his WHL career.

Spokane heavily outshot Tri-City 17-4 in the second period, but Grout stood tall in the Americans net as the period ended with the Americans trailing 2-1.

The Chiefs kept pouring on the pressure to open the third period and a failed clearing attempt by the Americans ended up costing them.

Brayden Crampton eventually got the puck at the blue line and let a long wrist shot go that deflected Rasmus Ekstrom and past the blocker of Grout, restoring Spokane's two-goal lead 3:24 into the third.

A little over two minutes later Nathan Mayes skated along the goal line before lifting a backhand shot from in tight over the shoulder of Grout to push Spokane's lead to 4-1.

Tri-City struggled to generate offense in the final period, sending just five shots towards Cowan over the final 20 minutes of the game.

Mathis Preston rounded out the scoring with a power play goal in the final minute of play as the Chiefs took the game by a 5-1 final score.

The Americans now wrap up their three-in-three weekend by hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds (26-33-4-1) Sunday afternoon for a 4:05 puck drop at the Toyota Center.

