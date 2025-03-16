Broncos Back in the Win Column After 7-5 Win in Regina

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Regina, SK - A career night for Broncos defenceman Hunter Mayo, & Rylan Gould's first career WHL hat-trick would be the difference makers Saturday night in Regina, defeating the Pats 7-5 at the Brandt Centre.

The Pats would kick-off the scoring at 4:31 where Ashton Brown would one-time his 4th of the season past Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB). But the Broncos would counter at 9:09 when Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would re-direct his 25th of the seasom from Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) & Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK). The Broncos would keep coming when Marek Ročák (CZE) would shovel his 4th of the season and third as Bronco to push the lead to 2-1, from Daxon Yerex (Oak Bluff, MB) & Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) at 10:14. Just 19 seconds later, Hunter Mayo would match his career high in goals with 18, as Josh McGregor (Brandon, MB) & William Morin (Boden, SWE) would have points on the play. Regina would get a response goal to make it 3-2 when Caden Brown would battle his way for his 18th of the season and cutting the Bronco lead down. Swift Current would outshoot Regina 18-7 after 1.

Swift Current would open their lead back up to two as Hunter Mayo's shot from the point on the Bronco power play would make it 4-2 at 8:38 from Gould and Mistelbacher. A couple of odd bounces and plays would lead to the Pats eventually tying the game on a pair of goals from Zach Pantelakis first at 12:47 off a Bronco stick, then an odd play with 1:11 left in the period where Pantelakis would have his 13th of the season for Pats and putting everything dead even at 4-4 heading to the 3rd.

Special teams would take over for the Broncos in the third period, as Rylan Gould would cash-in on his second of the night on a 5-on-3 for Swift Current from Mistelbacher and Caswell at 3:09. The 5-on-3 turned to a five on four and Carlin Dezainde (Calgary would have his 34th of the season from Mayo and Mistelbacher at 6:03. Putting the Broncos up 6-4. But once again Regina would not settle on the Broncos when at 14:59, Jace Egland would finish off a net front scramble and put in his 7th of the season, putting things into a one-shot game once again. But Rylan Gould would finish off the night with a nifty back-hand chance that would be deemed no-goal on the initial play at 18:34 but after video review it would stand for his 27th of the season and his first WHL hat-trick.

Swift Current moves to 34-28-1-2 on the season and just three points out of 7th in the Eastern Conference standings. They'll return to Regina for their last meeting of the season Tuesday night.

