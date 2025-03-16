T-Birds Falter in Portland
March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Seattle Thunderbirds surrendered the game's last six goals and dropped a 6-1 decision to the Portland Winterhawks Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Despite the loss, the Thunderbirds magic number to clinch the last WHL playoff spot is down to three. The T-Birds three game weekend concludes Sunday in Kennewick against the Tri-City Americans.
"It wasn't a great night for us," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "Uncharacteristic from what we've been seeing from us the last several weeks. We just didn't have that trademark resiliency that we've shown so often lately."
After a scoreless first period, Seattle (26-33-4-1) opened the scoring just 52-seconds into the second period. After the T-Birds killed off a Portland power play, Braeden Cootes scored his 25th of the season, assisted by Matej Pekar and Simon Lovsin.
"I thought our first period was decent," remarked O'Dette. "Then we got the lead to start the second. But once they tied it, the real test came after they scored that first goal. We couldn't get back on track and the next handful of minutes weren't good for us."
Portland came back with four goals in the final seven minutes of the period to pull away, then added two more in the third.
"It's hard to be at your best all the time. You're going to have off nights," expressed O'Dette. "That's part of junior hockey with young players. The test will come tomorrow and how we respond."
T-BIRDS EXTRAS.
The T-Birds have just one regular season home game remaining. That is next Saturday against Portland.
A win Sunday in Kennewick by the T-Birds would eliminate Wenatchee from postseason contention. A win Sunday be Seattle and a loss Tuesday by Kamloops would clinch the final playoff spot for the T-Birds.
Portland now leads the season series, 5-4, with one head-to-head game remaining.
