Four-Goal Second Period Powers Portland to 6-1 Win Over Seattle

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Eleven different Winterhawks made their mark on the scoresheet as Portland surged with six unanswered goals and a 29-save performance from Marek Schlenker to secure a decisive 6-1 win over Seattle on Saturday night.

Game #64: Portland (6) vs. Seattle (1)

SOG: POR (44) - SEA (30)

PP: POR (1/3) - SEA (0/2)

Saves: Schlenker (29) - Malinoski (38), Ratzlaff (0)

SCORING:

SEA - Braeden Cootes (25) from Matej Pekar and Simon Lovsin

POR - Alex Weiermair (20) from Jordan Duguay and Tyson Jugnauth

POR - Reed Brown (6) from Ryan Miller and Joel Plante

POR - Josh Zakreski (36) from Kyle McDonough (shorthanded)

POR - Hudson Darby (7) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle McDonough

POR - Josh Zakreski (37) from Alex Weiermair and Diego Buttazzoni (power play)

POR - David Hoy (3) from Kyle McDonough

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks peppered Thunderbirds goaltender Grayson Malinoski with 16 shots in the opening frame, but the game remained scoreless through the first.

Seattle opened the scoring just 52 seconds into the second period off the stick of their captain Braeden Cootes following a penalty kill for his team leading 25th goal of the season. Portland's offense unleashed at the 13:15 minute mark as Alex Weiermair ripped his shot from the high slot past the glove of Malinoski for his 20th goal since joining the team in December. Reed Brown netted his sixth tally of his rookie campaign just over two minutes later as a shot from the right circle by Ryan Miller gave a generous rebound right to the stick of Brown. Two minutes later, Kyle McDonough stole the puck and found Josh Zakreski up the ice and he roofed his breakaway shot over the blocker of Malinoski for the Hawks' league leading 17th shorthanded goal of the season. With 0.4 seconds on the clock, Tyson Jugnauth flipped a shot toward the net that was helped in by a Hudson Darby deflection for Portland's fourth unanswered goal to close out the middle 20 minutes with a three-goal lead.

The Hawks weren't done, however, as Zakreski found the net again. This time, the Saskatoon, Sask product scored on the power play after Weiermair dished an unselfish feed to Zakreski netfront and he fired home his second of the night to extend the team's lead to five. The Winterhawks rounded out the scoring when forward David Hoy sniped his breakaway shot over the shoulder of a cold Scott Razlaff, who was forced off the bench in relief due to a skate issue with Malinoski. Marek Schlenker turned aside 29 shots, including the final 22 he faced, to help lift the Hawks past the Thunderbirds by a final score of 6-1.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks wrap up their three-in-three weekend at home at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday as they host the Vancouver Giants for the final meeting between the teams in the regular season.

