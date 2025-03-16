Division Champs Tips Earn 10th U.S. Title with 5-3 Win Over Portland

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips clinched their 10th U.S. Division title in 22 seasons Saturday nigth with a 5-3 win over the Portland Winterhawks in front of a sold-out Angel of the Winds Arena Friday night.

Jaxsin Vaughan started the scoring with his fifth goal of the season, burying a breakaway rebound at 2:10 in the first. Carter Sotheran of Portland responded quickly with a wrist shot at 3:00. Rylan Pearce restored the Tips' lead scoring his fourth goal of the season with a shot from the blueline through traffic at 9:54. Austin Roest added to the lead at 17:08 with a wrister, his first home goal since returning from injury for the season.

Roest potted his second of the game and third of the season 11:19 into the second period. Portland's Diego Buttazzoni cut into the deficit at 14:09.

Though Josh Zakreski brought the Winterhawks within one at 18:19 in the third, Pearce's long-distance empty-net goal with 51 seconds remaining in regulation sealed the win for the Silvertips.

Raiden LeGall stopped 24 of 27 shots on goal in the win. Everett improved to 45-12-4-4 with the win, garnering 98 points on the season. It is their third division title in five seasons.

The sellout also marked the team's fourth straight capacity crowd at home.

Article by Beth Huston

