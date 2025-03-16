Giants Erase 3-0 Deficit, But Royals Score Lone 3rd Period Goal to Win 4-3

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants stormed back from a 3-0 deficit on Saturday night at home against the Victoria Royals, only to see the visitors score their third power play goal of the game early in the third and hold on for a 4-3 win.

The Giants fall to 32-25-8-0 on the season and are now in sixth place in the Western Conference standings, two points back of the Portland Winterhawks for fifth. The two teams play one another on Sunday. Each team has three games remaining.

Cameron Schmidt scored again on Saturday for Vancouver and now has goals in four straight, while captain Mazden Leslie and alternate captain Ty Halaburda also each had a goal. Burke Hood made 28 saves on 32 shots.

Teydon Trembecky led the way offensively for Victoria with two goals and an assist. Kenta Isogai had a first period power play goal, while Markus Loponen had the game-winner in the third, also on a Royals man advantage.

Victoria took a 2-0 lead less than six minutes into the game, after Trembecky and Isogai scored goals 2:23 apart - Tremebcky at even-strength off a pass from Cole Reschny and Isogai on a wrist shot on the power play from the top of the left circle.

Early in the second, the Royals cashed in on another power play, this time when Trembecky deflected in his second of the night and 44th of the season to make it 3-0.

A power play goal from Leslie just over five minutes later got the home side on the board and gave them some much-needed life. It was the captain's 21st of the season and his 71st point.

Schmidt followed up with another Giants goal just 30 seconds later, after he whacked in a rebound out of mid-air after he came to him in the slot off the right pad of goaltender Jayden Kraus. It was Schmidt's team-leading 39th goal of the season and extended his point streak to six games (5G-7A).

Vancouver wasn't done there, as Halaburda tied the game at three with 5:56 left in the second after Levis found him the slot.

The Giants were whistled for a penalty 2:58 into the third period, and after two strong shorthanded chances, the Royals went the other way and re-took the lead, after Lopnen walked out from the corner and scored on the backhand.

Vancouver had 14 third period shots on goal, but couldn't beat Kraus on any of them, as the Royals held on for the 4-3 regulation win.

SOG: VAN - 9/10/14 = 33 | VIC - 16/5/11 = 32

PP: VAN- 1/4 | VIC - 3 /3

Face-Offs: VAN - 28 | VIC - 32 3 STARS

1st: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 1G, 2A, 4 SOG, +2

2nd: VIC - Teydon Trembecky - 2G, 1A, 8 SOG

3rd: VAN - Ty Halaburda - 1G, 3 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (28 saves / 32 shots)

Victoria: WIN - Jayden Kraus (30 saves / 33 shots)

UPCOMING

The Giants wrap up the weekend with a matinee in Portland on Sunday.

Date Opponent Time Location

Sunday, March 16 Portland 4:00 PM PST Veterans Memorial Coliseum

The Giants' final home game of the regular season is Sunday, March 23 against the Kelowna Rockets at 4 p.m.

