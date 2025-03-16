Giants Erase 3-0 Deficit, But Royals Score Lone 3rd Period Goal to Win 4-3
March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants stormed back from a 3-0 deficit on Saturday night at home against the Victoria Royals, only to see the visitors score their third power play goal of the game early in the third and hold on for a 4-3 win.
The Giants fall to 32-25-8-0 on the season and are now in sixth place in the Western Conference standings, two points back of the Portland Winterhawks for fifth. The two teams play one another on Sunday. Each team has three games remaining.
Cameron Schmidt scored again on Saturday for Vancouver and now has goals in four straight, while captain Mazden Leslie and alternate captain Ty Halaburda also each had a goal. Burke Hood made 28 saves on 32 shots.
Teydon Trembecky led the way offensively for Victoria with two goals and an assist. Kenta Isogai had a first period power play goal, while Markus Loponen had the game-winner in the third, also on a Royals man advantage.
Victoria took a 2-0 lead less than six minutes into the game, after Trembecky and Isogai scored goals 2:23 apart - Tremebcky at even-strength off a pass from Cole Reschny and Isogai on a wrist shot on the power play from the top of the left circle.
Early in the second, the Royals cashed in on another power play, this time when Trembecky deflected in his second of the night and 44th of the season to make it 3-0.
A power play goal from Leslie just over five minutes later got the home side on the board and gave them some much-needed life. It was the captain's 21st of the season and his 71st point.
Schmidt followed up with another Giants goal just 30 seconds later, after he whacked in a rebound out of mid-air after he came to him in the slot off the right pad of goaltender Jayden Kraus. It was Schmidt's team-leading 39th goal of the season and extended his point streak to six games (5G-7A).
Vancouver wasn't done there, as Halaburda tied the game at three with 5:56 left in the second after Levis found him the slot.
The Giants were whistled for a penalty 2:58 into the third period, and after two strong shorthanded chances, the Royals went the other way and re-took the lead, after Lopnen walked out from the corner and scored on the backhand.
Vancouver had 14 third period shots on goal, but couldn't beat Kraus on any of them, as the Royals held on for the 4-3 regulation win.
SOG: VAN - 9/10/14 = 33 | VIC - 16/5/11 = 32
PP: VAN- 1/4 | VIC - 3 /3
Face-Offs: VAN - 28 | VIC - 32 3 STARS
1st: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 1G, 2A, 4 SOG, +2
2nd: VIC - Teydon Trembecky - 2G, 1A, 8 SOG
3rd: VAN - Ty Halaburda - 1G, 3 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE
Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (28 saves / 32 shots)
Victoria: WIN - Jayden Kraus (30 saves / 33 shots)
UPCOMING
The Giants wrap up the weekend with a matinee in Portland on Sunday.
Date Opponent Time Location
Sunday, March 16 Portland 4:00 PM PST Veterans Memorial Coliseum
The Giants' final home game of the regular season is Sunday, March 23 against the Kelowna Rockets at 4 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Portland to 6-1 Win Over Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Kids Shine in Tight Loss to Broncos - Regina Pats
- Warriors Fall in Extra Time to the Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rockets Fall 4-1 To Blazers On Saturday Night - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Back in the Win Column After 7-5 Win in Regina - Swift Current Broncos
- Friesen Scores Two Again, But Prince George Takes 5-3 Decision Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Erase 3-0 Deficit, But Royals Score Lone 3rd Period Goal to Win 4-3 - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Maul Rebels 7-3 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Falter in Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 16, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Americans Fall, 5-1, On The Road To Chiefs - Tri-City Americans
- No Luck Needed as Chiefs Dominate Americans 5-1 on Saint Paddy's - Spokane Chiefs
- Holinka Scores Lone Goal as Oil Kings Fall to Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tips Cut Magic Number to One with 3-2 Win in Spokane - Everett Silvertips
- Division Champs Tips Earn 10th U.S. Title with 5-3 Win Over Portland - Everett Silvertips
- Game Day Hub: March 16 vs. Vancouver - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Sweep Weekend With 5-3 Win Over Wild - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Giants Stories
- Giants Erase 3-0 Deficit, But Royals Score Lone 3rd Period Goal to Win 4-3
- Giants Grind Out 3-1 Win Over Royals, Stretch Win Streak To 4
- Giants' Lin Just 2nd 16-Year-Old D-Man in 35 Years to Reach 50 Points
- Giant's Netminder Hood Named WHL Goaltender of the Week for 2nd Time
- Hood Shines Again as Giants Win Third Straight, 3-1 over Cougars