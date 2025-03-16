Chiefs Face Silvertips for Last Time of the Season Sunday Night
March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Everett Silvertips for the last time this season and are looking for revenge after a tough 3-2 loss to the 'Tips at home on Wednesday, March 12.
TIME: 5:05 p.m.
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Special Olympics Night presented by Les Schwab Tires
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
