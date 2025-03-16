Cougars Sweep Weekend With 5-3 Win Over Wild

PRINCE GEORGE - The beat goes on for the Prince George Cougars. The team collected back-to-back victories with a 5-3 win over the Wenatchee Wild, Saturday at the CN Centre.

Riley Heidt and Carson Carels combined for seven assists in the win.

GAME SUMMARY

The Prince George Cougars came out flying, scoring on their first shot of the game. On the power play, Koehn Ziemmer buried his 36th goal of the season, making history in the process-his tally pushed him to first in Cougars history in power-play goals (37), surpassing former captain Dana Tyrell.

Wenatchee responded at 13:31 and applied heavy pressure late in the period, but the Cougars struck again with the man advantage. Viliam Kmec tapped in his 18th of the season at 18:46, restoring Prince George's lead heading into the first intermission.

The Cougars controlled the second, piling up 14 shots and cashing in. Matteo Danis extended the lead to 3-1 at 8:15, firing a shot from the right circle that snuck past the Wenatchee netminder. Prince George's defense held strong, maintaining the two-goal advantage through 40 minutes.

Wenatchee refused to go quietly, led by Evan Friesen, who struck twice in the third at 8:15 (PPG) and 12:21, tying the game at 3-3. With time winding down, the Cougars' top players stepped up. Carson Carels made a brilliant setup for Borya Valis, who delivered the go-ahead goal at 16:08. Wenatchee pressed for the equalizer, but Aiden Foster sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 0.9 seconds remaining.

Stats and Standouts:

- Riley Heidt earned his 250th career assist in the win

- Koehn Ziemmer stands alone as the PG Cougars all-time power-play goals leader with 37

-The Cougars improve to 24-4-3-2 at the CN Centre this season

What's Next?

Next Home Game: Friday, Mar. 21 vs Victoria - 7:00 pm - Retro Weekend!

