Cougars Sweep Weekend With 5-3 Win Over Wild
March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE - The beat goes on for the Prince George Cougars. The team collected back-to-back victories with a 5-3 win over the Wenatchee Wild, Saturday at the CN Centre.
Riley Heidt and Carson Carels combined for seven assists in the win.
GAME SUMMARY
The Prince George Cougars came out flying, scoring on their first shot of the game. On the power play, Koehn Ziemmer buried his 36th goal of the season, making history in the process-his tally pushed him to first in Cougars history in power-play goals (37), surpassing former captain Dana Tyrell.
Wenatchee responded at 13:31 and applied heavy pressure late in the period, but the Cougars struck again with the man advantage. Viliam Kmec tapped in his 18th of the season at 18:46, restoring Prince George's lead heading into the first intermission.
The Cougars controlled the second, piling up 14 shots and cashing in. Matteo Danis extended the lead to 3-1 at 8:15, firing a shot from the right circle that snuck past the Wenatchee netminder. Prince George's defense held strong, maintaining the two-goal advantage through 40 minutes.
Wenatchee refused to go quietly, led by Evan Friesen, who struck twice in the third at 8:15 (PPG) and 12:21, tying the game at 3-3. With time winding down, the Cougars' top players stepped up. Carson Carels made a brilliant setup for Borya Valis, who delivered the go-ahead goal at 16:08. Wenatchee pressed for the equalizer, but Aiden Foster sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 0.9 seconds remaining.
Stats and Standouts:
- Riley Heidt earned his 250th career assist in the win
- Koehn Ziemmer stands alone as the PG Cougars all-time power-play goals leader with 37
-The Cougars improve to 24-4-3-2 at the CN Centre this season
What's Next?
Next Home Game: Friday, Mar. 21 vs Victoria - 7:00 pm - Retro Weekend!
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Portland to 6-1 Win Over Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Kids Shine in Tight Loss to Broncos - Regina Pats
- Warriors Fall in Extra Time to the Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rockets Fall 4-1 To Blazers On Saturday Night - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Back in the Win Column After 7-5 Win in Regina - Swift Current Broncos
- Friesen Scores Two Again, But Prince George Takes 5-3 Decision Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Erase 3-0 Deficit, But Royals Score Lone 3rd Period Goal to Win 4-3 - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Maul Rebels 7-3 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Falter in Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 16, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Americans Fall, 5-1, On The Road To Chiefs - Tri-City Americans
- No Luck Needed as Chiefs Dominate Americans 5-1 on Saint Paddy's - Spokane Chiefs
- Holinka Scores Lone Goal as Oil Kings Fall to Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tips Cut Magic Number to One with 3-2 Win in Spokane - Everett Silvertips
- Division Champs Tips Earn 10th U.S. Title with 5-3 Win Over Portland - Everett Silvertips
- Game Day Hub: March 16 vs. Vancouver - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Sweep Weekend With 5-3 Win Over Wild - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.