No Luck Needed as Chiefs Dominate Americans 5-1 on Saint Paddy's

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs celebrated Saint Daddy's Day a little early on Saturday night, taking on the Tri-City Americans in front of 9,725 rowdy fans packing the Spokane Arena. Saturday's game vs Tri-City was also simulcast on SWX and NonStop Local KHQ for the first time in Chiefs' recent history. The Chiefs donned specialty Saint Paddy's Themed Jerseys to be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting long-time charity partner Big Table Spokane. Before the game, the organization honored the players' host families, with a photo opportunity on the ice.

On the ice, it was Spokane import Assanali Sarkenov scoring his 10th of the season and first since February 1st at 9:59.

Sam Oremba rejoined the lineup after an injury layoff with an assist on the play, along with Saige Weinstein.

The Chiefs scored again at 11:06 with a patented top-line combination.

Spokane would carry the 2-0 lead into the break.

Tri-City scored the only goal of the second period, at 4:31 thanks to a power play score from Jackson Smith, his 7th of the season.

The third period featured two early goals from the Chiefs.

Crampton picked up the puck on the blue line and drifted to his right before firing it towards net. Rasmus Ekström had the final touch on the goal with Cristall adding an assist.

Next up it was Nathan Mayes with a spectacular backhanded finish.

Mayes flew down the left wall, snagged the puck from Cohen Harris and drove at the goal, finishing with a deft backhand over the goaltender's shoulder. Cameron Parr was also credited with an assist on the play, after serving a five-minute fighting penalty to end the second.

Mathis Preston finished off the game with his 22nd of the season with less than a minute to play.

Chase Harrington fed it across the zone for the one-timer and Spokane closed out the victory 5-1.

The defense shined on Saturday night, allowing just one goal on the power play and only allowing 17 shots. Dawson Cowan made 16 saves, earning his 33rd win of the season (T-1st in WHL).

The Chiefs were 1/3 on the power play and fired 45 shots on goal in the win.

14 out of 18 Chiefs skaters recorded at least a point, with five different players finding the net.

Spokane will play again tomorrow night against Everett for Special Olympics Night presented by Les Schwab Tires. Doors will open at 4 PM with puck drop at 5 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.