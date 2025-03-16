Kids Shine in Tight Loss to Broncos

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats overcame two deficits of two goals, but fell short in a 7-5 loss to the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday at the Brandt Centre.

After scoring the opening goal, the Pats allowed three quick goals late in the first, and trailed 3-2 after the opening frame. Then after the Broncos extended their lead to 4-2, Zach Pantelakis scored twice later on to tie things up at 4-4 going into the third.

Unfortunately, the Pats got into penalty trouble in the third period. The Broncos would capitalize on two five-on-three power plays early in the third to go up 6-4.

Hunter Mayo led the way for Swift Current with five points (2G-3A) while Rylan Gould recorded a hat-trick as well as an assist for a four point-game. Luke Mistelbacher tallied four assists and Reid Dyck made 25 saves as the Broncos broke their three-game skid.

For the Pats, Jace Egland (1G-1A), Kolten Bridgeman (2A), Sam Failler (2A) and Cameron Kuzma (2A) also had multi-point games.

FINAL SCORE: Broncos 7, Pats 5

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Pats at 4:31 - Ashton Brown (4), assisted by Julien Maze & Jace Egland // Maze sent a cross ice pass to the left circle where Brown one-timed it home to give the Pats a 1-0 lead.

1-1: Broncos at 9:09 - Rylan Gould (25), assisted by Luke Mistelbacher & Hunter Mayo // Mistelbacher's shot from the left circle bounced off bodies before going off Gould and past Pyne to even things up at 1-1.

2-1: Broncos at 10:14 - Marek Rocak (4), assisted by Daxon Yerex & Clarke Caswell // Yerex's initial shot was stopped by Pyne but the rebound got to a pinching Rocak and he was able to get enough of it to send it past Pyne to make it 2-1 Broncos.

3-1: Broncos at 10:33 - Hunter Mayo (18), assisted by Josh McGregor & William Morin // Mayo's shot from the mid point slot beat a screened Pyne to make it 3-1 for the visitors.

3-2: Pats at 12:01 - Caden Brown (18), assisted by Cameron Kuzma & Brayden Smith // Kuzma worked the puck to Brown who's first shot was stopped but he got his own rebound and put it past Dyck to make it 3-2.

Second Period

4-2: Broncos at 8:38 - Hunter Mayo (19), assisted by Rylan Gould & Luke Mistelbacher (PP) // Mayo's long distance blast eluded Pyne to restore the Broncos two-goal lead at 4-2.

4-3: Pats at 12:47 - Zach Pantelakis (12), assisted by Sam Failler & Kolten Bridgeman // As the Pats entered the Broncos zone, Failler sent a pass to Pantelakis who fired a shot bar down past Dyck to get the Pats to within one at 4-3.

4-4: Pats at 18:39 - Zach Pantelakis (13), assisted by Kolten Bridgeman & Kristian Lacelle // Pantelakis's shot from the middle slot went off Dyck's blocker, off a Bronco defender and in to tie the game up at 4-4.

Third Period

5-4: Broncos at 3:09 - Rylan Gould (26), assisted by Luke Mistelbacher & Clarke Caswell (5-on-3) // With the Broncos on an extended two-man advantage they worked the puck deep and Gould found the puck in a mad scramble and put it home to make it 5-4 Broncos.

6-4: Broncos at 6:03 - Carlin Dezainde (34), assisted by Hunter Mayo & Luke Mistelbacher (5-on-3) // Mayo's shot went off the back boards and took a weird bounce to Dezainde who deposited the puck past Pyne to make it 6-4.

6-5: Pats at 14:59 - Jace Egland (7), assisted by Cameron Kuzma & Sam Failler // Egland's initial shot was stopped by Dyck but the rebound bounced around and back to Egland who deposited his seventh of the season to make it 6-5.

7-5: Broncos at 18:34 - Rylan Gould (27), assisted by Hunter Mayo // Gould's send a nifty backhander home from the slot to make it 7-5 for the Broncos.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 7-10-13-30 | Swift Current - 18-12-13-43

PP: Regina - 0/3 | Swift Current - 3/7

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (saves / shots)

Swift Current: Reid Dyck (saves / shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Hunter Mayo (2G-3A) - Broncos

Second: Zach Pantelakis (2G) - Pats

Third: Luke Mistelbacher (4A) - Broncos

JUST NOTES

Sam Failler made his Pats debut as is the 1,453rd player to play in a regular season or playoff game. The 15-year-old callup also collected his first career points with a pair of assists.

Zach Pantelakis scored twice to give him 13 goals this season. It was his first career multi-goal game.

Caden Brown scored his team-leading 18th of the season. He now has goals in back-to-back games.

Ashton Brown scored his fourth of the season which gives him points (1G-1A) in back-to-back games.

Julien Maze picked up an assist. He now has six points (2G-4A) in his last six games.

Jace Egland ended a three-game pointless streak with a goal and an assist.

Cameron Kuzma picked up a pair of assists.

Kolten Bridgeman had a pair of assists giving him his first career two-point game.

Kristian Lacelle notched his second assist of the season which was his first point since Oct. 26 (a span of 19 games).

The Pats are 2-3-0-0 against the Broncos this season.

The Pats scored 5+ goals for the first time since February 14.

Regina dropped to 15-41-5-3 while Swift Current improved to 34-28-1-2.

COMING UP

The Pats travel to Saskatoon to face the Blades on Sunday, March 16 with a 4:00 pm face-off. The Pats return to home ice on Tuesday, March 18 when the face the Swift Current Broncos with a 7:00 pm puck drop. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.