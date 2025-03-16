Edmonton Foils Hitmen Sunday

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen saw their five game win streak snapped by the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday, falling to them 8-4.

The game started with Marshall Finnie putting Edmonton on the board early. Ethan Moore responded with a powerplay goal to tie the game. However, Lucas Sawchyn quickly regained the lead for Edmonton, making it 2-1 heading into the second period.

From there, Edmonton went on to score the next five goals, with contributions from Gracyn Sawchyn, Miroslav Holinka, Blake Fiddler, Rylen Roersma, and Marshall Finnie. Calgary finally got back on the scoreboard with Carter Yakemchuk's 17th goal of the season on the powerplay, cutting the lead to 7-2. Ethan Moore would add a powerplay goal of his own late in the third period for Calgary to help close the gap.

With just over 30 seconds left, Brandon Gorzynski scored on a breakaway to make it 7-4. Edmonton responded immediately, with Joe Iginla restoring the four-goal lead in the dying seconds.

Calgary outshot Edmonton 46-29. Ethan Moore earned a star for the second game in a row, having scored a pair of goals in back-to-back games.

Calgary returns the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, Mar. 19 to host Red Deer at 7:00 p.m. before making the return trip to Central Alberta on Saturday, Mar. 22 for a 7:00 p.m. start at Peavey Mart Centrium. Tickets for games one and two of the WHL Playoffs are on sale now. Games will take place on Friday, March 28 and Sunday, March 30. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.