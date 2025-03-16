Game Day Hub: March 16 vs. Vancouver

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks wrap up their three-in-three weekend as the team welcomes the Vancouver Giants to the VMC for their final meeting of the regular-season tonight at 4:00 p.m. PST for Local Sports Night.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Sunday, March 21 - Jersey Off The Backs Night - BUY TICKETS

WHL Playoffs, Round One - stay tuned for more information

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks dominated the Thunderbirds with a 6-1 victory on Saturday night. Seattle took the lead early in the second courtesy of Braeden Cootes' 25th goal of the season, but Portland responded with six, unanswered goals to finish the game. Alex Weiermair tied it up with his 20th goal of the season, Reed Brown followed it up with his sixth goal of the year off a rebound, Kyle McDonough stole a puck to set up Josh Zakreski for a shorthanded breakaway, and Hudson Darby deflected in his seventh goal of the campaign with just 0.4 seconds left in the second period to give the Hawks a 4-1 lead at the second intermission. In the third, Zakreski added another power-play goal and rookie David Hoy scored on a breakaway against back-up goaltender Scott Ratzlaff. Marek Schlenker made 29 saves to secure the win for Portland.

Giants' Game

The Vancouver Giants enter the night with a 32-25-8-0 record and travel to Portland after going toe-to-toe with B.C. Division rival Victoria Royals in Langley, B.C. on Saturday night. The teams traded three goals each before Victoria scored the game winner early in the third period

The Giants hold the sixth spot in the Western Conference playoff battle heading into the weekend, and only two points separate them from the Winterhawks. However, to add more importance to tonight's game, if the Winterhawks beat the Giants in regulation, Portland will lock into the #5 seed in the Western Conference.

Vancouver's offense is driven by Edmonton native Cameron Schmidt, who leads the team with 76 points (39G, 37A). Schmidt and Hawks' forward Kyle Chyzowski have gone back and forth in the standings for goals scored, as this match-up always proves to be a good one. Nineteen-year-old defenseman Mazden Leslie has posted an impressive 71 points (21G, 50A) on the year to lead the Giants on the backend, second in the league behind Portland's Tyson Jugnauth among defensemen.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and the Vancouver Giants face off tonight in their fifth and final meeting of the regular season. The Winterhawks are 3-1-0-0 on the season against the Giants. The season series between the two teams has been high scoring, with a total of 34 goals combined over the first four matchups.

