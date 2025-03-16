Blades Score Three in the Third, Defeat Pats 4-0

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Saskatoon Blades scored three times in the third period, defeating the Regina Pats 4-0 on Sunday at the SaskTel Centre.

The Blades held a 1-0 lead up until the early part of the third period as Pats goaltender Ewan Huet kept the Regiment within striking distance. On the first power play of the game, Cooper Williams walked in on the left wing side and sniped home his 20th of the season to give the Blades insurance.

Roughly seven minutes later, Jordan Martin would find room behind the Pats defence before tapping in a Ben Saunderson centering pass to extend the lead to 3-0. Kohen Lodge would put the game away, redirecting a loose puck into the net with just under five minutes to play.

Evan Gardner made 23 saves for his second straight shutout, and sixth of his WHL career. Williams finished with two points (1G-1A), while Hunter Laing picked up a pair of assists.

FINAL SCORE: Blades 4, Pats 0

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Blades at 12:58 - David Lewandowski (12), assisted by Cooper Williams & Grayden Siepmann // Williams won the race to the puck and sent a pass to an open Lewandowski in the slot, where he fired it over Huet's glove to give the Blades a 1-0 lead.

Second Period

No scoring.

Third Period

2-0: Blades at 3:04 - Cooper Williams (20), assisted by Hunter Laing & Brayden Klimpke (PP) // Williams got the puck just inside the Pats blueline, skated into the left circle and ripped a shot far side over Huet's glove to make it 2-0.

3-0: Blades at 9:03 - Jordan Martin (7), assisted by Ben Saunderson & Hunter Laing // Saunderson carried the puck deep into the Pats zone and sent a pass to the front of the net where Martin got free and tapped it past Huet to make it 3-0.

4-0: Blades at 15:08 - Kohen Lodge (4), assisted by Zach Olsen // Olsen's backhander was stopped by Huet but the puck popped up into the air and Lodge got his stick on it and put it past Huet to make it 4-0.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 6-6-11-23 | Saskatoon - 14-9-16-39

PP : Regina - 0/1 | Saskatoon - 1/1

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (35 saves / 39 shots)

Saskatoon: Evan Gardner (23 saves / 23 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Cooper Williams (1G-1A) - Blades

Second: Evan Gardner (23 SV, SO) - Blades

Third: Hayden Harsanyi (8 SH, 11/14 FO) - Blades

JUST NOTES

Cohen Handby made his Pats debut, becoming the 1,454th player to play in a regular season or playoff game in franchise history. The Pats were held off the score sheet for the eighth time this season Regina dropped to 15-42-5-3 while Saskatoon improved to 36-22-3-4.

COMING UP

The Pats return to home ice on Tuesday, March 18 when the face the Swift Current Broncos with a 7:00 pm puck drop. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.

