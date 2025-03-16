Tigers Maul Rebels 7-3

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers finished off the season series against the Red Deer Rebels at Co-op Place on Saturday in front of a packed home crowd. The Rebels held the edge in the series 3-4 but the Tigers have been dominant in the second half of the season against Red Deer.

The Tigers struck first midway through the opening frame. Tanner Molendyk beat the netminder with a wrister from the circle after some nifty passing from Gavin McKenna and Oasiz Wiesblatt. The goal was Molendyk's eight of the season.

Red Deer would even things up five minutes later with their first of the night. Jake Missura let a shot go from the side walls that fluttered through traffic before it was tipped in front by Matthew Gard. The tipped puck found its way into the net through the goalie's five hole.

The rest of the first period belonged to the Tigers though with three consecutive goals. McKenna started the run with his 35th of the season. Wiesblatt got off his pass while falling to McKenna in the slot. He skated in and chipped the puck over the goalie to avoid the poke check. Ryder Ritchie picked up a helper on the goal.

Wiesblatt and McKenna would connect again a couple of minutes later to give the Tigers a two-goal lead. McKenna evaded Rebels' defenders until Wiesblatt broke towards the net. McKenna found him in the slot with a pass that he rifled home for his 34th of the year. Josh Van Mulligen added to his season totals with the secondary assist.

The Tigers' power play would finish off the first period onslaught. Some quick passing from Molendyk and Bryce Pickford found McKenna up high. He let a low wrister go that found its way into the back of the net for his second goal of the period.

The Rebels would get one back early in the second period to cut the lead to 4-2. Jace Weir found Ollie Josephson with a long break out pass. After entering the offensive zone, Josephson let a long wrister just snuck past the netminder's glove.

Red Deer had a chance on the power play later in the period but it would be the Tigers who would benefit. Mathew Ward made a fantastic pass from his knees to find a streaking McKenna, who when in alone and lit the lamp with a wrister top left corner. The hat trick goal gave him 37 on the season, tying him for the team lead. Ward's assist was his 250th career points in the league.

Pesky as they always are, the Rebels wouldn't go down without a fight. They cut the lead to two again late in the period. Off the faceoff, Jaxon Fuder let a shot go from the slot that Gard was able to redirect for his second of the night.

The teams went back and forth for most of the final frame but the Tigers really poured it on late with a pair of power play goals to secure the victory.

The Tigers' passing was on display all night long and continued late on the power play. McKenna passed the puck down low to Liam Ruck who quickly tapped it to Wiesblatt in the slot. Wiesblatt wasted no time snapping the puck into the netting for his 100th career WHL goal.

Wiesblatt finished off the night with his hat trick goal with 1:39 remaining. Wiesblatt was able to tip in McKenna's shot from high on the left side past the goalie for his 36th of the season. Pickford picked up his second assist of the night in his return to action after missing 14 games.

Harrison Meneghin got the start in net for the Tigers for the third straight game. He had a strong game making 28 saves including a number of key stops. The win was his 21st of the season. Peyton Shore was in net for the Rebels. He allowed seven goals against on 26 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 26

Red Deer - 31

Special Teams:

PP: 3/5 - 60%

PK: 3/3 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Medicine Hat

Matthew Ward - Red Deer

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Bryce Pickford

The Tigers are back in action Saturday night when they take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their final home game of the regular season. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST). Tickets are available at tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

