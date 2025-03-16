Oil Kings Offense Comes Alive in Victory over Hitmen
March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings offense exploded on Sunday afternoon as they defeated the Calgary Hitmen 8-4 at the Saddledome in the eighth and final regular season meeting between the rivals.
It started with a Marshall Finnie goal 7:05 into the first period to open the scoring for the Oil Kings. However, a powerplay goal form the Hitmen's Ethan Moore made it 1-1, but that's as close as the Hitmen would get as Lukas Sawchyn responded for Edmonton just 26 seconds later to make it 2-1 after one period.
The Oil Kings came out in the second period guns a blazing as they scored three more times in the first 3:45 as Gracyn Sawchyn, Miroslav Holinka, and Blake Fiddler all got on the board to get the Oil Kings out to a 5-1 lead. That goal chased Hitmen netminder
Rylen Roersma made it 6-1 off a forechecking turnover for his 12th of the season just over halfway through the second. Marshall Finnie added his second of the night off a bouncing puck off the end boards to make it 7-1 before Calgary responded on a late powerplay to make it 7-2 courtesy of Carter Yakemchuk.
Calgary would add two more in the third period Moore's second of the game, also on the powerplay, and then Brandon Gorzynski shorthanded got the game to 7-4 before Joe Iginla scored on the powerplay with five seconds to go to make it 8-4 for the Oil Kings.
Ethan Simcoe made a WHL career-high 42 saves on 46 shots in the game. Edmonton's powerplay was 1-for-4, and the penalty kill was 6-for-9.
The Oil Kings visit Lethbridge on Friday.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025
- Oil Kings Offense Comes Alive in Victory over Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Face Silvertips for Last Time of the Season Sunday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Oil Kings Visit Hitmen One More Time in Regular Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Portland to 6-1 Win Over Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Kids Shine in Tight Loss to Broncos - Regina Pats
- Warriors Fall in Extra Time to the Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rockets Fall 4-1 To Blazers On Saturday Night - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Back in the Win Column After 7-5 Win in Regina - Swift Current Broncos
- Friesen Scores Two Again, But Prince George Takes 5-3 Decision Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Erase 3-0 Deficit, But Royals Score Lone 3rd Period Goal to Win 4-3 - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Maul Rebels 7-3 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Falter in Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 16, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Americans Fall, 5-1, On The Road To Chiefs - Tri-City Americans
- No Luck Needed as Chiefs Dominate Americans 5-1 on Saint Paddy's - Spokane Chiefs
- Holinka Scores Lone Goal as Oil Kings Fall to Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tips Cut Magic Number to One with 3-2 Win in Spokane - Everett Silvertips
- Division Champs Tips Earn 10th U.S. Title with 5-3 Win Over Portland - Everett Silvertips
- Game Day Hub: March 16 vs. Vancouver - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Sweep Weekend With 5-3 Win Over Wild - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Offense Comes Alive in Victory over Hitmen
- Preview: Oil Kings Visit Hitmen One More Time in Regular Season
- Holinka Scores Lone Goal as Oil Kings Fall to Raiders
- Oil Kings Wrap up Homestand against Raiders
- Oil Kings Strike Twice on Powerplay But Fall to Hitmen