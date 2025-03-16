Preview: Oil Kings Visit Hitmen One More Time in Regular Season
March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings make a trip down the QEII Highway today as they visit the Calgary Hitmen.
It is the eighth and final meeting this season between the two clubs with Edmonton currently holding a 1-5-1-0 record against Calgary with the most recent meeting coming just back on Wednesday in Edmonton, a 3-2 Hitmen win. Edmonton is led offensively by Gavin Hodnett who has seven points in six games.
The Oil Kings are 35-26-2-2 on the season after a 4-1 loss to Prince Albert on Saturday and are three points back of Saskatoon for sixth place in the conference.
Calgary defeated Lethbridge 3-1 on Saturday in Lethbridge and are now 43-15-3-3, two points behind Medicine Hat for the Central Division lead.
If the playoffs started today, Edmonton would take on Brandon and the Hitmen would play the Blades.
Game time from Calgary is 2 p.m.
Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Gracyn Sawchyn (52, 29-47-76)
Gavin Hodnett (59, 24-38-62)
Adam Jecho (53, 25-27-52)
Roan Woodward (63, 22-29-51)
Lukas Sawchyn (63, 14-37-51)
Oil Kings Milestone Watch:
F Gracyn Sawchyn is 3 points away from 200 in the WHL
F Marshall Finnie is 8 points away from 100 in the WHL
F Adam Jecho is 1 point away from 100 in the WHL
F Cole Miller is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL
Hitmen Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Oliver Tulk (62, 38-60-98)
Ben Kindel (61, 34-63-97)
Connor Hvidston (64, 19-36-55)
Carson Wetsch (64, 31-19-50)
Carter Yakemchuk (52, 16-32-48)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025
- Chiefs Face Silvertips for Last Time of the Season Sunday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Oil Kings Visit Hitmen One More Time in Regular Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Four-Goal Second Period Powers Portland to 6-1 Win Over Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Kids Shine in Tight Loss to Broncos - Regina Pats
- Warriors Fall in Extra Time to the Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rockets Fall 4-1 To Blazers On Saturday Night - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Back in the Win Column After 7-5 Win in Regina - Swift Current Broncos
- Friesen Scores Two Again, But Prince George Takes 5-3 Decision Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Erase 3-0 Deficit, But Royals Score Lone 3rd Period Goal to Win 4-3 - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Maul Rebels 7-3 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Falter in Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 16, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Americans Fall, 5-1, On The Road To Chiefs - Tri-City Americans
- No Luck Needed as Chiefs Dominate Americans 5-1 on Saint Paddy's - Spokane Chiefs
- Holinka Scores Lone Goal as Oil Kings Fall to Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tips Cut Magic Number to One with 3-2 Win in Spokane - Everett Silvertips
- Division Champs Tips Earn 10th U.S. Title with 5-3 Win Over Portland - Everett Silvertips
- Game Day Hub: March 16 vs. Vancouver - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Sweep Weekend With 5-3 Win Over Wild - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Preview: Oil Kings Visit Hitmen One More Time in Regular Season
- Holinka Scores Lone Goal as Oil Kings Fall to Raiders
- Oil Kings Wrap up Homestand against Raiders
- Oil Kings Strike Twice on Powerplay But Fall to Hitmen
- Wakey, Wakey Oil Kings Set to Battle Hitmen in Hockey Hooky