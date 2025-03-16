Preview: Oil Kings Visit Hitmen One More Time in Regular Season

Calgary, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings make a trip down the QEII Highway today as they visit the Calgary Hitmen.

It is the eighth and final meeting this season between the two clubs with Edmonton currently holding a 1-5-1-0 record against Calgary with the most recent meeting coming just back on Wednesday in Edmonton, a 3-2 Hitmen win. Edmonton is led offensively by Gavin Hodnett who has seven points in six games.

The Oil Kings are 35-26-2-2 on the season after a 4-1 loss to Prince Albert on Saturday and are three points back of Saskatoon for sixth place in the conference.

Calgary defeated Lethbridge 3-1 on Saturday in Lethbridge and are now 43-15-3-3, two points behind Medicine Hat for the Central Division lead.

If the playoffs started today, Edmonton would take on Brandon and the Hitmen would play the Blades.

Game time from Calgary is 2 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (52, 29-47-76)

Gavin Hodnett (59, 24-38-62)

Adam Jecho (53, 25-27-52)

Roan Woodward (63, 22-29-51)

Lukas Sawchyn (63, 14-37-51)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 3 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 8 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 1 point away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL

Hitmen Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Oliver Tulk (62, 38-60-98)

Ben Kindel (61, 34-63-97)

Connor Hvidston (64, 19-36-55)

Carson Wetsch (64, 31-19-50)

Carter Yakemchuk (52, 16-32-48)

