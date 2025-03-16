Holinka Scores Lone Goal as Oil Kings Fall to Raiders

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 4-1 decision to the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday night at Rogers Place as they closed out a five-game homestand.

Despite outshooting the Raiders 33-16, the Oil Kings fell to the Raiders in the fifth and final head-to-head meeting of the regular season. Edmonton was down 1-0 after one, but had a 7-3 lead on the shot clock.

Edmonton fell behind 3-0 in the second, and outshot the Raiders 16-9 in the frame as well and finally got on the board with 12 seconds to go in the period courtesy of a powerplay goal from Miroslav Holinka.

The Oil Kings continued their dominance on the shot clock in the third, outshooting the Raiders 10-4 but were unable to get another, despite four powerplays in the period. Prince Albert would add an empty net goal to cap things off.

Prince Albert had goals from Riley Boychuk, Brayden Dube, Daxon Rudolph, and Niall Crocker.

The Oil Kings were ultimately 1-for-6 on the powerplay on the night and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Edmonton visits Calgary on Sunday afternoon.

