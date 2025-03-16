Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 16, 2025

March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Thunderbirds

Sunday, March 16, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. PT

Southridge Dental Family Night

$5 Youth Tickets at the Toyota Center Box Office (Not available online)

LAST GAME: Despite being outshot 30-12 after two periods the Americans were down just 2-1 in Spokane last night thanks to the play of Ryan Grout, but the Chiefs kept pressuring and scored three times in the third on their way to a 5-1 victory. Jackson Smith scored the lone goal of the night for Tri-City, his seventh of the season.

VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the sixth meeting of the season between Tri-City and Seattle, with one game yet to be rescheduled. The Americans were just in Seattle on Friday, and lead 2-1 and 3-2 at the period breaks, but saw the Thunderbirds score four goals in the third period to drop a 6-3 game.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Jake Sloan (27-40-67) Braeden Cootes (25-36-61)

Max Curran (20-43-63) Nathan Pilling (33-23-56)

Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Coster Dunn (23-28-51)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Power Play - 16.8% (37-for-220) Power Play - 20.0% (43-for-215)

Penalty Kill - 77.0% (184-for-239) Penalty Kill - 75.4% (192-for-254)

Around the Concourse:

Section D: Tri-City Dust Devils

Section J: Children's Museum

Jersey Auction: Lukas Matecha #30 (Blue)

Gesa Autograph Booth: Savin Virk

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

