Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 16, 2025
March 16, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Thunderbirds
Sunday, March 16, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: Despite being outshot 30-12 after two periods the Americans were down just 2-1 in Spokane last night thanks to the play of Ryan Grout, but the Chiefs kept pressuring and scored three times in the third on their way to a 5-1 victory. Jackson Smith scored the lone goal of the night for Tri-City, his seventh of the season.
VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the sixth meeting of the season between Tri-City and Seattle, with one game yet to be rescheduled. The Americans were just in Seattle on Friday, and lead 2-1 and 3-2 at the period breaks, but saw the Thunderbirds score four goals in the third period to drop a 6-3 game.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds
Jake Sloan (27-40-67) Braeden Cootes (25-36-61)
Max Curran (20-43-63) Nathan Pilling (33-23-56)
Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Coster Dunn (23-28-51)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds
Power Play - 16.8% (37-for-220) Power Play - 20.0% (43-for-215)
Penalty Kill - 77.0% (184-for-239) Penalty Kill - 75.4% (192-for-254)
