Timbers Midfielder Evander Named to 2024 MLS All-Star Game Roster

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Major League Soccer announced today that Portland Timbers midfielder Evander has been named a coach's selection to the 30-man roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

Evander is set to participate in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game against the best players of LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The MLS All-Star roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star Head Coach Wilfried Nancy (16 players), and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Evander earns his first MLS All-Star recognition in just his second year with Portland. The Brazilian international signed with the Timbers as a Designated Player ahead of the 2023 season and has since tallied 18 goals and 16 assists in 44 appearances across his two years with the club.

In his breakout 2024 campaign, Evander leads the Timbers in goals (9) and assists (11) through 17 matches played. Notably, his 11 assists are currently third most in the league. Evander's 20 goal contributions also rank as fifth most in MLS and second most among all midfielders. Averaging 1.78 points per 90 minutes played, the 26-year-old midfielder has tallied a goal and assist in the same match seven times this season, setting a new club single-season record.

Evander's selection marks Portland's first in an MLS All-Star Game since Diego Chara received the honor in 2019. Overall, Evander is the ninth Portland Timber to be named an MLS All-Star, following Chara (2019), Diego Valeri (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013), Darlington Nagbe (2016), Liam Ridgewell (2016, 2014), Will Johnson (2014, 2013), Donovan Ricketts (2013), Rodney Wallace (2013), and Jack Jewsbury (2011).

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Lower.com Field will be available to watch in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

2024 MLS All-Star Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach's Selection), Hugo Lloris (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas / Voted in)

DEFENDERS (9): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United / Voted In), Thiago Martins (New York City FC / Coach's Selection), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Coach's Selection), Evander (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Commissioner's Pick), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC / Coach's Selection), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew / Commissioner's Pick), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Voted In)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (8): Cristian 'Chicho' Arango (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Voted In), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC / Coach's Selection), Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Juan 'Cucho' Hernández (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.