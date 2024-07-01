Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar Named to Third-Straight MLS All Star Team

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today that midfielder Hany Mukhtar has been named to the MLS All Star team for the third consecutive season. The 2024 MLS All Star Game presented by Target will take place Saturday, July 24 in Columbus, Ohio at Lower.com Field and will feature MLS All Stars facing off against All Stars from LIGA MX, Mexico's top professional soccer league.

Mukhtar, who was signed as the team's first Designated Player in 2019 and extended his contract earlier this season through 2026 with an option for 2027, is the club's all-time leader in goals and assists. The 2022 MLS Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot winner is also a three-time MLS All Star (2022, 2023, 2024) and three-time MLS Best XI selection (2021, 2022, 2023).

Since joining the club for its inaugural MLS season in 2020, Mukhtar has appeared in 131 regular season matches, scoring 63 goals and registering 45 assists. In the MLS Cup Playoffs, he has four goals in eight starts. Outside of league play, Mukhtar has appeared in 14 matches for the Boys in Gold across all competitions (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup), registering six goals and nine assists. The German midfielder has 12 MLS goal contributions this season (five goals, seven assists) and became just the sixth player in league history to record 100 goal contributions over a four-year span on June 29, 2024 with 59 goals and 41 assists since the 2021 season.

MLS All Star Week takes place from July 20 to 24 and features the MLS All-Star Concert, MLS NEXT All-Star Game, MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, and MLS All-Star Game.

