Steve Clark Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Steve Clark was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 23, the league announced today.

The Dynamo earned a 1-0 victory versus Charlotte FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday with an early fifth minute goal for Houston from forward Aliyu Ibrahim. Houston is now undefeated in its last six matches and has scored 14 goals over that stretch.

Clark stepped up with four saves during the match to keep Charlotte off the scoreboard for his fourth clean sheet of the season. The veteran shot stopper's biggest moment came in the 75th minute to stop Liel Abada's shot with a crucial diving save to the left.

Clark is the 13th Dynamo player to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Sebastian Ferreira (Matchday 22), Latif Blessing (Matchday 21), Franco Escobar (Matchday 7 and 20), Héctor Herrera (Matchday 18 and 13), Andrew Tarbell (Matchday 17), Amine Bassi (Matchday 17), Erik Sviatchenko (Matchday 15), Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 13), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 9), Artur (Matchday 7), Brad Smith (Matchday 6) and Aliyu Ibrahim (Matchday 5). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the team for Matchday 9 after Houston's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC.

Houston next travels to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, July 3 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT at America First Field.

