Head Coach 'Tata' Martino, Alba and Fray Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, and defenders Jordi Alba and Ian Fray have been named to the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 23 of the MLS 2024 regular season. The tactician and the duo earned Team of the Matchday honors after crucial roles in the team's 1-2 win over Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday night to extend its Club-record run of matches unbeaten on the road in MLS to seven, and overall winning streak to three.

Inter Miami head coach 'Tata' Martino leads the Team of the Matchday for a second time this season after the team's valuable win on the road over the weekend. Overall, Martino's Inter Miami side has been in stellar form this 2024 regular season and currently sit at the top of the Supporters' Shield standings with a total 44 points from 13 wins, five draws and three losses.

Alba once again features in the starting XI, marking third overall TOTM selection this 2024 MLS season following a masterful performance in Saturday's away match. The Spanish left back secured his spot after a solid performance in the win over Nashville SC, including bagging a fantastic goal in the 44th minute of play after taking a touch off his chest and smashing a powerful long-distance volley into the far corner of the net to score the team's second goal on the night. The goal took his tally this campaign to three.

Academy product Fray, meanwhile, earned a spot on the Team of the Matchday bench for the second time this season after a stellar defensive performance, while also securing the match opener by heading a corner delivery from Julian Gressel into the back of the net in the 40th minute. The Homegrown defender earned his second-ever selection to the MLS Team of the Matchday, as well as his second-consecutive Icon of the Match recognition. Additionally, with the opener, Fray registered his second goal in two matches since his return from a season-ending ACL injury suffered in July 2023.

2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi

Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi

Matchday 4: Jordi Alba

Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo

Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi

Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi

Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Matchday 13: Matías Rojas

Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana

Matchday 16: Robert Taylor

Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi

Matchday 20: Leo Afonso

Matchday 21: Ian Fray and Julian Gressel

Matchday 23: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Jordi Alba and Ian Fray

