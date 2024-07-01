Luciano Acosta, Luca Orellano and Miles Robinson Named to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, wingback Luca Orellano and defender Miles Robinson were among the 30 players honored today as Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24, and features the MLS All-Stars taking on the best of Liga MX at Lower.com Field in Columbus. The MLS All-Star roster was expanded to 30 players in 2024 to provide additional depth. The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player and media voting (12 players); designations by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the host club, the Columbus Crew (16 players); and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

For the second-straight season, FC Cincinnati have three players honored as MLS All-Stars.

Acosta was named to the MLS All-Star roster for the third time in his career, level with Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew) and Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew) for the most of any player on the 2024 roster. He is also the only player in club history to have been named to multiple MLS All-Star rosters.

Acosta, last season's MLS Most Valuable Player, is having another spectacular season for the Orange and Blue this year. He leads the league with 15 assists and in chances created (72). He also leads MLS with 11 game-winning goal contributions (six game-winning goals; five game-winning assists), both of which lead MLS. Only four teams in MLS have as many as 11 wins as a club in 2024.

Orellano, in his first season with FC Cincinnati, has put together a strong first half, quickly adapting to his role with the club. On Saturday at FC Dallas, Orellano scored his fifth goal of the season, his first game-winning goal for FCC.

The young Argentine scored the MLS Goal of the Matchday in Matchday 21 for his long-range, world-class goal from midfield against Philadelphia Union. He was also the MLS Player of the Matchday in Matchday 16 for his three goal contributions (two goals, one assist) against Toronto FC in the club's 4-3 road victory.

Robinson, also in his first season with FC Cincinnati, is an MLS All-Star for the second time in his career (2021 with Atlanta United). Robinson has helped command a backline which has been among the very best in MLS this season and has conceded the third-fewest goals in league play (23).

Robinson, currently with the United States Men's National Team for Copa América, has started in four clean sheets for FC Cincinnati this season. He also added the game-winning goal in March's 2-1 win at Chicago Fire FC.

The 2024 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach's Selection), Hugo Lloris (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas / Voted in)

DEFENDERS (9): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United / Voted In), Thiago Martins (New York City FC / Coach's Selection), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Coach's Selection), Evander (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Commissioner's Pick), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC / Coach's Selection), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew / Commissioner's Pick), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Voted In)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (8): Cristian 'Chicho' Arango (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Voted In), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC / Coach's Selection), Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Juan 'Cucho' Hernández (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

