FC Dallas Goalkeeper Maarten Paes Voted into the 2024 MLS All-Star Game

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - MLS today announced that goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been voted into the gameday roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Paes was among the top three vote-getters in fan voting. The MLS All-Stars will face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio (7 p.m. CT | MLS Season Pass).

2024 has been a record-breaking year for Paes as the Dallas goalkeeper leads MLS with 87 saves and registered four clean sheets this season. Paes recorded six straight games with five or more saves from May 15-June 18, 2024, and made a career-high nine saves against LAFC on June 1.

"I am very excited about being an MLS All-Star but we have so many games that we need to focus on before the MLS All-Star game," FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes said. "It will be a nice challenge, it is something I am looking forward to. I want to thank the team and staff, our goalkeeper unit Jimmy Maurer, Antonio Carrera and goalkeeping coach Drew Keeshan. I've got an amazing fan base backing me, it's something I didn't have over the last couple of years. So that's great, I love them. They've been amazing all year. It is incredible and it pushes us."

This marks Paes' first selection as an MLS All-Star since arriving at FC Dallas on loan in 2022. Paes has featured in 82 regular season matches for Dallas, registering 19 total shutouts.

Paes earned MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors in week 8, week 15 (bench), and Week 20 of the 2024 MLS regular season. Paes has earned Team of the Matchday honors nine times since joining Dallas in 2022.

Paes was born in Nijmegen, Netherlands and has previously represented the Netherlands in youth national teams. Paes became an Indonesian citizen in April 2024 and intends to represent Indonesia internationally, thanks to his late grandmother, Nel Appels-van Heystbeing born in the country.

Paes was informed of his induction into the 2024 MLS All-Star Game by former Dallas Burn goalkeeper Mark Dodd on Monday morning. Dodd was the franchise's first MLS All-Star when he represented the Dallas Burn in the 1996 MLS All-Star Game.

