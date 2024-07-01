Toronto FC Forward Federico Bernardeschi Selected to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Major Soccer League (MLS) announced today Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi as one of the players selected to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on the best of LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 24, at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

This will be Bernardeschi's first MLS All-Star Game invitation. The forward was one of the 16 selections made by All-Star head coach Wilfred Nancy of the host club Columbus Crew.

Bernardeschi has appeared in 18 matches, registering eight goals and five assists for TFC during the 2024 MLS regular season. On May 18, the Italian forward recorded his first MLS hat trick in Toronto FC's 5-1 victory over CF Montréal, earning him Player of the Matchday honours for Matchday 15. This year, he has earned four MLS Team of the Matchday honours during the 2024 MLS regular season. The Carrara, Italy native originally joined Toronto FC in July 2022 and made his MLS debut on July 23 against Charlotte FC, scoring one goal and adding an assist in a 4-0 victory for the Reds.

Toronto FC's all-time All-Star list, in addition to Bernardeschi, includes Ronnie O'Brien (2007), Jim Brennan (2008), Dwayne De Rosario (2009, 2010), Jermain Defoe (2014), Jozy Altidore (2015, 2017), Michael Bradley (2014, 2015, 2017), Sebastian Giovinco (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), and Alejandro Pozuelo (2019).

The 2024 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism :

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach's Selection), Hugo Lloris (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas / Voted in)

DEFENDERS (9): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United / Voted In), Thiago Martins (New York City FC / Coach's Selection), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Coach's Selection), Evander (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Commissioner's Pick), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC / Coach's Selection), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew / Commissioner's Pick), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Voted In)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (8): Cristian 'Chicho' Arango (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Voted In), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC / Coach's Selection), Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Juan 'Cucho' Hernández (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

