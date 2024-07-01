Chicago Fire FC Announces Fourth of July Commemorative Jersey Auction

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced the launch of the Fourth of July Commemorative Jersey Auction, with all proceeds benefiting the Chicago Fire Foundation's P.L.A.Y.S. (Participate, Learn, Achieve, Youth, Soccer) Program, presented by Meridian. The jerseys feature limited-edition, specially designed numbers on the back of the jersey, in honor of Independence Day. They will be worn by Fire players during the Club's July 3 match against the Philadelphia Union and autographed post-match. The Auction opened Monday morning at 12:00 p.m. CT and will close at the end of halftime during the July 3 match.

Paying homage to the colors that signify United States heritage, the Fire will don their signature red jerseys with a star pattern reflecting the red, white, and blue color scheme in both the name and numbering to celebrate the holiday. The commemorative jerseys have been designed to reflect the patriotic spirit while blending the design seamlessly with the Chicago Fire signature Return to Red look for the country's 248th birthday.

All proceeds from the Fourth of July Commemorative Jersey Auction will benefit the Chicago Fire Foundation to support the organization's ongoing work in the Chicagoland community and will be used to support the Foundation's P.L.A.Y.S. Program, presented by Meridian. The Chicago Fire Foundation P.L.A.Y.S. Program is committed to enhancing the academic performance and development of key social and emotional (SEL) skills of elementary school students through a sports-based curriculum, curriculum, serving more than 1,200 youth annually. The P.L.A.Y.S. Program not only teaches soccer skills, but also explicitly teaches SEL (Social and Emotional Learning) traits and values such as emotional control, goal setting and attainment, cooperation and respect and communication and teamwork.

The Fourth of July Commemorative Jersey Auction, officially launching today and running through the end of halftime during the July 3 match, will feature jerseys from all First Team players. Fans can visit jersey.givesmart.com or text "jersey" to 76278 to place a bid or can visit the Chicago Fire Foundation's table located at Section 138 near the Midway Club during the July 3 match, where Foundation staff will be onsite to assist in bidding. All payments will be processed through an online system and will be accepted on site. Winning bidders who will be present at the match will have the opportunity to have their jersey signed in-person by the corresponding player after the match. Winning bidders who are unable to attend the match will have their autographed jersey mailed to them. For more information on the Fourth of July Commemorative Jersey Auction, please click here.

The Fire return to the lakefront on July 3 as the Club hosts the Philadelphia Union at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. CT. Following the match, fans will be able to enjoy a fireworks display as part of the Club's Fourth of July celebration. The match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV, streamed in English on wlsam.com, and transmitted locally in Spanish on WRTO 1200 AM.

