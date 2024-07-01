Luca Orellano Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 23

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 23, the league announced Monday.

Orellano earns his third-career spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday. In the 47th minute of a scoreless match, Orellano put FC Cincinnati in front with a left-footed bender at the far post. The fifth goal of the season for the young Argentine proved to be the game winner which propelled the Orange and Blue to their sixth-straight road win of the season.

Since the start of Matchday 16, Orellano has scored four goals, all helping lead FC Cincinnati to victory. In his first season in MLS, he has netted five goals and assisted on another three in 18 matches started.

Orellano's weekly Team of the Matchday honors is the 24th recognition for an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the weekly team this season. A full list of 2024 FC Cincinnati matchday honors:

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Luciano Acosta (3, 5, 6-Bench, 10, 11, 12-Bench, 13, 14-Bench, 15, 20, 21)

- Miles Robinson (3, 5-Bench, 14)

- Matt Miazga (6)

- DeAndre Yedlin (7-Bench)

- Corey Baird (11-Bench)

- Kevin Kelsy (14-Bench)

- Luca Orellano (16, 21,23)

- Yuya Kubo (20)

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Coach Recognitions

- Pat Noonan (13, 16)

The full team for Matchday 23 is listed below.

2024 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 23)

F: Cucho Hernández (CLB), Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC), Brian White (VAN)

M: Diego Rossi (CLB), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Riqui Puig (LA), Bryce Duke (MTL)

D: Luca Orellano (CIN), Rudy Camacho (CLB), Jordy Alba (MIA)

GK: Steve Clark (HOU)

Coach: Gerardo Martino (MIA)

Bench: John McCarthy (LA), Tayvon Gray (NYC), Ian Fray (MIA), Miki Yamane (LA), James Sands (NYC), Evander (POR), Santiago Rodriguez (NYC), Gabriel Pec (LAG), Tim Leibold (SKC)

FC Cincinnati are back on the road Wednesday, July 3 at D.C. United. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Audi Field and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can also listen to the match on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati and iHeart.

The Orange and Blue return home to TQL Stadium next Saturday, July 6 to host Inter Miami CF. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (513) 977-5425 (KICK).

Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2024

