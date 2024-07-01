LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Selected for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Major League Soccer today announced that LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig was named to the 30-man roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Puig, who was named an MLS All-Star for the second consecutive season, was named to the roster via fan selection.

Puig, 24, has totaled 14 goal contributions (6 goals, 8 assists) in 17 matches played (16 starts) across 1,461 minutes of action for the Galaxy during the 2024 MLS Regular Season. This season, Puig leads all players in MLS this season in touches (1,771), passes attempted (1,590), passes completed (1,405) and fouls suffered (49) and ranks seventh in the league in distance covered in possession (86.88 km). The Matadepera, Spain, native is one of 10 players in MLS to tally at least six goals and assists during the 2024 campaign. In 63 career appearances (60 starts) across all competitions in three seasons with the LA Galaxy (2022-Present), Puig has totaled 39 goal contributions (18 goals, 21 assists).

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24, and features the MLS All-Stars taking on the best of LIGA MX at Lower.com Field, home of the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion Columbus Crew. In conjunction with LIGA MX, the MLS All-Star roster was expanded to 30 players in 2024 to provide additional depth. The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the host club, the Columbus Crew (16 players), and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Roster by position and selection mechanism :

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach's Selection), Hugo Lloris (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas / Voted in)

DEFENDERS (9): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United / Voted In), Thiago Martins (New York City FC / Coach's Selection), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Coach's Selection), Evander (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Commissioner's Pick), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC / Coach's Selection), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew / Commissioner's Pick), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Voted In)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (8): Cristian 'Chicho' Arango (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Voted In), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC / Coach's Selection), Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Juan 'Cucho' Hernández (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to LAFC in the 23rd edition across all competitions of El Tráfico at Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

