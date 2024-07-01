New York City FC Forward Malachi Jones Undergoes Surgery

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







Today New York City FC announced that Forward Malachi Jones has undergone surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg.

The Forward had surgery at Montefiore Einstein on Saturday and will begin rehab immediately.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I'd like to wish Malachi the best during his recovery. While we're naturally disappointed to lose a player of his quality, the overriding focus is ensuring that Malachi returns to full health," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Malachi is a special player who has made a big impact this season and has a bright future ahead of him. We look forward to welcoming him back to the group after his rehab."

Jones was drafted with the eighth pick in the MLS SuperDraft ahead of the 2024 MLS season, making four starts across 14 appearances, contributing with a goal and three assists this year.

Everyone at the club wishes Malachi all the best in his recovery.

