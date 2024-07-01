Atlanta United Signs Defender Pedro Amador

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed Portuguese defender Pedro Amador on a free transfer through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. Amador most recently played for Moreirense of Portugal's Primeira Liga and will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. He will be eligible to play when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.

"We're excited to sign Pedro as he will bring leadership and experience to our backline as we continue to strengthen our roster this summer," Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. "At 25 years old, he's coming at a good age from a strong league in Europe and we like his experience of playing more than 100 matches in Portugal, including captaining his team in various matches last season. We look forward to welcoming him to Atlanta and having him join our group."

The 25-year-old left back joins Atlanta after making 114 professional appearances in Portugal's first and second divisions with Moreirense and SC Braga, recording a total of two goals and nine assists across all competitions.

Amador began his youth career at Sporting CP in 2011 and later spent time in the youth systems at Portuguese clubs Sacavenense and Belenenses before joining 1° Dezembro in July of 2017. He transferred to SC Braga B in January of 2018 and made his professional debut in Portugal's second division on March 31, 2018 against Varzim SC. He made seven appearances, all starts, during the 2017-18 season and 18 appearances in 2018-19, scoring his first goal on Jan. 19, 2019. He joined Braga's First Team the following season and started seven of his nine appearances in the first division.

The defender transferred to Moreirense in August 2020 and went on to make 80 appearances in all competitions during four seasons with the club. During the 2023-24 season, Amador totaled career-highs in both appearances (21) and starts (14) in Portugal's first division, recording one assist, as he helped Moreirense finish sixth in the league.

Name: Pedro Amador

Position: Defender

Height:Ã¢â¬Â¯5-11

Birthdate: Dec. 18, 1998 (25)

Birthplace: Loures, Portugal

Citizenship: Portugal

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Pedro Amador through the 2026 season with an option for 2027 on July 1, 2024, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Atlanta United roster (as of July 1, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg

Defenders (10): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matt Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Caleb Wiley, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (10): Thiago Almada, Nick Firmino, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres, Tyler Wolff

Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré

*On loan from CD Guadalajara

Loaned Out for 2024 season: Franco Ibarra (Rosario Central), Santiago Sosa (Racing Club), Erik Centeno (ATL UTD 2), Aiden McFadden (Louisville City FC)

