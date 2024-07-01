MLS-Best Five Crew Players Named 2024 MLS All-Stars Ahead of Week-Long Celebration of Soccer in Columbus

COLUMBUS - The reigning MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew lead the league with five selections on this year's 2024 MLS All-Star Game roster. Defenders Rudy Camacho and Steven Moreira, midfielder and captain Darlington Nagbe and forwards Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi are among the 30 players honored today as Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game. The Black & Gold's five All-Star Game selections tie a Club best, set in 1999 during an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup assembling talent from the league's 12 teams.

The 2024 All-Star Game will be played on Wednesday, July 24 at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew, and features the MLS All-Stars taking on the best of LIGA MX. In conjunction with LIGA MX, the MLS All-Star roster was expanded to 30 players in 2024 to provide additional depth. The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the host club, the Columbus Crew (16 players), and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The Commissioner's picks for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game are Nagbe and Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Héctor Herrera.

Columbus has hosted Major League Soccer's midsummer showcase event twice (2000, 2005), but the match and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge come to Lower.com Field for the first time since the stadium's opening in July 2021. In addition to Crew home matches, Lower.com Field - recognized as a premier international venue and features first-rate premium and suite hospitality spaces, including terrace decks introduced in 2023, as well as a safe-standing Nordecke supporters' section - has hosted the 2023 MLS Cup, multiple U.S. Men's and Women's National Team matches, the 2021 Campeones Cup and the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Cup, when Crew 2 claimed the league's inaugural title.

Nagbe, the Crew captain and now three-time All-Star selection (2016, 2022, 2024), became just the 10th player in MLS history to win four MLS Cups with the Crew's 2023 title. An all-time MLS great, Nagbe eclipsed 400 career games played earlier this season on June 19 and has started 16 matches for the Crew this year. He also appeared in all seven of the Club's 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup matches, helping his team advance to the final for the first time in Club history.

Camacho earns his first All-Star selection. In 2024, the 33-year-old has appeared in 15 league games (14 starts), and this past weekend on June 29, scored his first goal for the Black & Gold in a 5-1 road victory at the New England Revolution. After joining the Crew in summer of 2023, the French center back last season appeared in 11 regular season matches (eight starts) and started all six postseason matches en route to his first MLS Cup title.

The reigning MLS Cup MVP, Hernández has posted 10 goals and four assists in 13 league games (12 starts) this season to be honored with his first All-Star selection. With his goal and assist in the first half on June 29, Hernández became the second player in Crew history to record at least three goal contributions in consecutive matches and also the ninth different player in Club history to record 10+ goals in consecutive seasons. He added two goals in six CCC matches in 2024.

A first-time All-Star selection, Moreira has appeared in 17 matches for the Crew this season, recording two goals and two assists, as well as all seven of the Club's CCC matches. After joining the Crew in summer of 2021, his first appearance for the Black & Gold was a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup on Sept. 29. In all, Moreira has made 90 regular season appearances (84 starts) and started all six of the Crew's 2024 postseason matches.

Rossi receives his second All-Star recognition (2019, 2024) after notching five goals and eight assists in 18 regular season matches for the Crew in 2024. The 26-year-old Uruguayan also led the Black & Gold with four goals while appearing in all seven CCC matches. The youngest player in MLS history to earn the league's Golden Boot (2020), Rossi returned to MLS on Aug. 2, 2023, when he joined the Crew from Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe. In all, Rossi has appeared in 28 regular season matches for the Crew, amassing eight goals and 11 assists. He started all six postseason games in 2023, registering two goals and three assists as the Crew captured their third MLS Cup in Club history.

Including this years' participants, Black & Gold players have combined for 31 All-Star selections in Club history.

ALL-TIME COLUMBUS CREW MLS ALL-STARS

2024: Rudy Camacho, Cucho Hernández, Steven Moreira, Darlington Nagbe, Diego Rossi

2023: Aidan Morris, Lucas Zelarayán

2022: Darlington Nagbe

2021: Lucas Zelarayan

2018: Zack Steffen

2016: Wil Trapp

2015: Ethan Finlay, Waylon Francis, Kei Kamara

2014: Michael Parkhurst

2010: Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Chad Marshall

2009: Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Chad Marshall

2008: Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Frankie Hejduk, Robbie Rogers

2007: Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Frankie Hejduk

2005: Frankie Hejduk

2004: Frankie Hejduk, Jon Busch, Robin Fraser

2003: Frankie Hejduk, Kyle Martino

2002: John Harkes, Brian Maisonneuve, Brian McBride

2001: Mike Clark, Brian McBride, John Wilmar Perez

2000: Mike Clark, Brian McBride, Dante Washington

1999: Thomas Dooley, Stern John, Brian Maisonneuve, Brian McBride, Robert Warzycha

1998: Thomas Dooley, Brian McBride, Brian Maisonneuve, Stern John

1997: Robert Warzycha, Brian McBride

1996: Brian McBride, Doctor Khumalo

MLS ALL-STAR GAME MVP

1998: Brian McBride

The 2024 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach's Selection), Hugo Lloris (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas / Voted in)

DEFENDERS (9): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United / Voted In), Thiago Martins (New York City FC / Coach's Selection), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Coach's Selection), Evander (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Commissioner's Pick), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC / Coach's Selection), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew / Commissioner's Pick), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Voted In)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (8): Cristian 'Chicho' Arango (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Voted In), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC / Coach's Selection), Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Juan 'Cucho' Hernández (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

