St. Louis CITY SC Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Selected to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster
July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki was selected to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Bürki garnered his second consecutive all-star selection as one of 16 coach's selections and helped CITY SC be just one of 18 MLS teams to represent the all-star game.
The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24, and features the MLS All-Stars taking on the best of LIGA MX at Lower.com Field, home of the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion Columbus Crew. In conjunction with LIGA MX, the MLS All-Star roster was expanded to 30 players in 2024 to provide additional depth. The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the host club, the Columbus Crew (16 players), and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
Bürki, 33, has started 19 matches and has tallied five clean sheets. His five clean sheets are tied for sixth best in MLS. Bürki is one of nine MLS starters to tally a penalty kick save
The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Lower.com Field will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2024
- Luca Orellano Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 23 - FC Cincinnati
- Héctor Herrera Named to 2024 MLS All-Star Team - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Captain Keegan Rosenberry Selected to Roster for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - Colorado Rapids
- MLS-Best Five Crew Players Named 2024 MLS All-Stars Ahead of Week-Long Celebration of Soccer in Columbus - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC's Denis Bouanga and Hugo Lloris Selected to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster - Los Angeles FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Selected to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster - St. Louis City SC
- FC Dallas Goalkeeper Maarten Paes Voted into the 2024 MLS All-Star Game - FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Selected for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar Named to Third-Straight MLS All Star Team - Nashville SC
- Forward Christian Benteke and Defender Aaron Herrera Selected to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game - D.C. United
- Mathieu Choinière Selected for 2024 MLS All-Star Game - Club de Foot Montreal
- Timbers Midfielder Evander Named to 2024 MLS All-Star Game Roster - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United Midfielder Robin Lod Selected for 2024 MLS All-Star Roster - Minnesota United FC
- Toronto FC Forward Federico Bernardeschi Selected to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game - Toronto FC
- Real Salt Lake Captain Chicho Arango & Homegrown Justen Glad Voted Onto 2024 MLS All-Star Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Luciano Acosta, Luca Orellano and Miles Robinson Named to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC and Pacsun Announce Second Collaborative Collection - Los Angeles FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Parts Ways with Head Coach Bradley Carnell - St. Louis City SC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Exciting New Partnership with Avocados from Peru - Chicago Fire FC
- New York City FC Forward Malachi Jones Undergoes Surgery - New York City FC
- Atlanta United Signs Defender Pedro Amador - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Selected to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster
- St. Louis CITY SC Parts Ways with Head Coach Bradley Carnell
- St. Louis CITY SC Loses 4-3 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brendan McSorley, Tyson Pearce and Jayden Reid on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Brendan McSorley, Jayden Reid and Michael Wentzel on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2