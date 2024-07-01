St. Louis CITY SC Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Selected to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki was selected to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Bürki garnered his second consecutive all-star selection as one of 16 coach's selections and helped CITY SC be just one of 18 MLS teams to represent the all-star game.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24, and features the MLS All-Stars taking on the best of LIGA MX at Lower.com Field, home of the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion Columbus Crew. In conjunction with LIGA MX, the MLS All-Star roster was expanded to 30 players in 2024 to provide additional depth. The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the host club, the Columbus Crew (16 players), and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Bürki, 33, has started 19 matches and has tallied five clean sheets. His five clean sheets are tied for sixth best in MLS. Bürki is one of nine MLS starters to tally a penalty kick save

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Lower.com Field will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.