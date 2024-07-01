Austin FC, Moussa Djitté Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club and forward Moussa Djitté have mutually agreed to terminate Djitté's Major League Soccer (MLS) contract, effective July 1, 2024. Djitté will not occupy Senior, International, or U22 Initiative roster spots for the remainder of the 2024 season, nor will he count against Austin FC's Salary Budget.

Djitté, 24, made 33 MLS appearances for Austin FC across the 2021 and 2022 MLS seasons. He spent time on loan with both AC Ajaccio in France and Bandirmaspor in Turkey during the last season-and-a-half.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.