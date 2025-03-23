Austin FC Beats San Diego FC in First-Ever Meeting Between the Clubs

March 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - First-half goals from Brandon Vazquez and Jon Gallagher lifted Austin FC to a 2-1 win over San Diego FC on Sunday afternoon at Q2 Stadium. The match attendance of 20,738 marked the 73 rd consecutive MLS home sellout for Austin, extending the league's longest active streak.

Austin began the game with energy and were rewarded after 10 minutes. The ball fell to Diego Rubio after Besard Sabovic forced a San Diego turnover. Rubio immediately played in Vazquez, who rounded the goalkeeper and finished from a tight angle to give the Verde & Black an early lead.

Gallagher then doubled the advantage in the 19 th minute. Owen Wolff wisely took a quick free kick to find Gallagher running behind the SDFC defense and the Irishman made no mistake. The assist was Wolff's third of the season in just the team's fifth match.

San Diego got a goal of their own before halftime when Luca de la Torre's shot took a big deflection and crept in.

Though the visitors had more of the ball in the second half, Austin remained dangerous on the counter, creating more chances. But neither team would convert again, and the Verde & Black claimed three (3) important points to climb to second place in the MLS Western Conference.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (1-0) - Brandon Vazquez (assisted by Diego Rubio, Besard Sabovic) 10'

ATX (2-0) - Jon Gallagher (assisted by Owen Wolff) 19'

SD (2-1) - Luca de la Torre (assisted by Onni Valakari, Jeppe Tverskov) 27'

Match Information

Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Weather: Cloudy, 84 degrees

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referee 1: Micheal Barwegen

Assistant Referee 2: Jeffrey Greeson

4 th Official: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its third away match and sixth match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against St. Louis City SC on Sunday, March 30 at 1:15 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, and feature national television broadcasts on FOX (English) and FOX Deportes (Spanish).

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

