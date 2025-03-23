'Caps Come Up Short in Tight Contest With Chicago at BC Place
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC battled hard but Chicago Fire FC will take home all three points with a 3-1 victory at BC Place on Saturday.
Immediately after the opening kick, the Fire ignited their plan of attack. Philip Zinckernagel flew down the right wing and his low cross found Hugo Cuypers's boot, who tapped the ball past 'Caps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka for an early 1-0 lead.
Takaoka found redemption ten minutes later. At full stretch, he alertly pawed away a dangerous Zinckernagel strike from close range.
The Blue and White turned the tide at the quarter hour with an exceptional three-way passing play. First, midfielder Liam Mackenzie stole an errant pass outside the Chicago box. The ball dropped to winger Jayden Nelson, who played a perfect ball to forward Daniel Ríos. The Mexican hit a 12-yard scorcher that rang in off the left post for his first 'Caps goal to tie the match at 1-1. For Nelson, he extended his reign as team leader with his fifth assist across all competitions.
Meanwhile, the energetic Mackenzie had a Saturday to remember. He wrote his name into the club's record book with his secondary assist; the 18-year-old became the youngest player to record a helper in his MLS debut match.
After the break, in the 62nd minute, Zinckernagel would give Chicago the lead with a left-footed strike inside the box.
Before he was subbed off, Zinckernagel had another golden opportunity, but veteran defender Mathías Laborda tracked back for a perfectly timed slide to snatch the ball away.
The 'Caps replied through fullback Édier Ocampo, who saw his powerful shot force Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady to make a spectacular glove stop. As time wound down, Sebastian Berhalter put an ambitious ball deep for substitute Emmanuel Sabbi, who barely missed a difficult half-volley from in close on his 'Caps debut.
Vancouver kept up the pressure with almost all the ball possession and the best chance fell to substitute Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, who nearly levelled the match with a volleyed effort that went over the goal and out.
In the end, Chicago added a late goal through Rominigue Kouame to secure the victory.
Next up, the Blue and White will look to bounce back as they head east for a Canadian clash at Toronto FC on Saturday, March 29. Kickoff from BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario is set for 11:30 a.m. PT.
MATCH DETAILS
Attendance: 18,717
Referee: Malik Badawi
Scoring Summary
1' - CHI - Hugo Cuypers (Philip Zinckernagel)
14' - VAN - Daniel Rios (Jayden Nelson, Liam Mackenzie)
62' - CHI - Philip Zinckernagel
90+4' - CHI - Rominigue Kouame (Maren Haile-Selassie)
Cautions
43' - CHI - Andrew Gutman
69' - CHI - Jack Elliott
71' - VAN - Jeevan Badwal
Statistics
Shots: VAN 13 - CHI 9
Shots on goal: VAN 2 - CHI 5
Saves: VAN 2 - CHI 1
Fouls: VAN 10 - CHI 9
Offsides: VAN 1 - CHI 2
Corners: VAN 4 - CHI 6
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (52.Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau 86'), 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik (12.Belal Halbouni 86'), 4.Ranko Veselinović ©Ã¯Â¸Â, 2.Mathías Laborda; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 13.Ralph Priso (28.Tate Johnson 79'), 26.J.C. Ngando; 97.Liam Mackenzie (59.Jeevan Badwal 65'), 14.Daniel Ríos, 7.Jayden Nelson (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 65')
Substitutes not used
32.Isaac Boehmer, 19.Damir Kreilach, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 53.Mark O'Neill
Chicago Fire FC
1.Chris Brady; 2.Leonardo Barroso, 3.Jack Elliott ©Ã¯Â¸Â, 5.Sam Rogers, 15.Andrew Gutman (36.Justin Reynolds HT); 22.Mauricio Pineda; 35.Sergio Oregel Jr. (4.Carlos Teran 87'), 47.Sam Williams (6.Rominigue Kouame 87'); 19.Jonathan Bamba, 11.Philip Zinckernagel (7.Maren Haile-Selassie 69'), 9.Hugo Cuypers (12.Tom Barlow 79')
Substitutes not used
25.Jeffrey Gal, 27.Dylan Borso, 34.Omar Gonzalez, 42.Diego Konincks
