Rapids Lose Their First Match of the MLS Regular Season, Fall to Portland Timbers 0-3

March 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Portland Timbers on Saturday night. Portland found the back of the net three times in the contest, coming out on top 0-3 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Making his home debut for the club was Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry.

Notables

Homegrown GK Adam Beaudry made his first home start in tonight's match. The 18-year-old became the youngest goalkeeper in club history to start in a match in his debut last season against Austin FC on October 19.

Homegrown F Darren Yapi made his first appearance of the 2025 season, subbing in during the 76th minute of match.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On the match...

"Really disappointing to give up all the points, especially at home. In a game that was really interesting, when you look at the whole thing, it comes down to certain moments. In the decisive moments they were better than us on the night. Give them [Portland] credit. We know in this league the margins are so thin that if your good stuff doesn't show up, then you could get punished. There are different ways you lose games, and tonight was one where we didn't finish the half strong. We gave up a 47th minute goal, then two minutes after halftime another one. Maybe it was history right there. In the first half we had so many little moments that could turn into chances and then turn into goals. We just weren't sharp enough in those little moments. The guys put a lot into it in the first half, they really pushed the game and were the aggressors. We felt in control in so many ways but in the end the decisive moments went to Portland. They deserved the points and I promise that we'll learn from it. We're a team that's constantly growing and evolving. We're going to learn from it and we'll be really honest. I bet if I look at the standings we're close to the top of the West still. That's something positive there. Also, the fact that our fans once again came out to see the team sticking around, and like men, signing autographs, taking pictures, honoring that aspect. That's something to be noteworthy of our guys."

On how the group can mature...

"One thing we can take from this game is how to slow down in certain moments in transition. In possession we're playing vertical, we're playing direct. This is our style of play, but we have to have a feeling for when to slow down a little bit. 'What is the voice of the game. What is it telling you? Are we hearing a voice of the game? What does this game need right now?' Sometimes it's just, 'Hey, slow down a little bit. We've been going, going, going, can we just now take a breather?' That's something that we can learn from. Just listen. The maturity comes from all of us, the coaches and the players together. In 2025, before tonight, we haven't lost a lot. One game, right? Against LAFC - and that includes Mexico and Florida in preseason. It's not always going to go our way. We're going to lose some games here and there; that's part of it. We'll learn that there's different ways you can do it. The way this team stepped on the field, we went after it tonight, the first half in many ways was good. You also learn that playing well or being on top of games also doesn't get you anything. We have to earn it, be sharper, and be better. Our group will know we can be better. It's an honest group. This team doesn't get too high or low. We'll get right back to work."

On Adam Beaudry...

"His distribution was good. He helped build our attacks. He played low-risk football out of the back, which you could see was helping us create chances and get the tempo going in our team to bypass players, to create some second ball opportunities, to be disruptive, and to put Portland in a faster game. Adam is a top goalkeeper. I think he showed real quality tonight in key moments. There's not much you can do on those goals. He certainly made some big saves for us and kept us in it for a while. His distribution was really good. The belief in him only grows after nights like that, despite the score line. I promise you."

COLORADO RAPIDS MIDFIELDER COLE BASSETT

On the match...

"Yeah, probably one of our worst home performances in a long time. But you know, we're in a decent spot in the league table, and gotta flush it and move on to next week."

On the improvements the team could have made tonight...

"You know, it sucks. We could have maybe defended that a bit better being down to 10 men at that point in time and just see out the half. It's unlucky, you know. Goals change games, but at the same time, I think we can start the second half better and not give up a goal so early in that one and just respond a bit better. Just the whole game, we never took real control of it. I think we've had trouble with that this year where, you know, it's a lot of back and forth or we've just been sitting in a low block defending. There's not been enough rest on the ball and keeping it and pinning teams in and tiring them out. We did a lot of that last year and it kind of helped us. But right now, where it's a lot of transition and defending, I think it takes a toll on you as a team because you get quite opened up, and you saw that tonight."

On Adam Beaudry's performance in goal...

"Yeah, Adam is for me the best young goalkeeper I have come across. It's crazy to think that he is a 2006, 18 years old, and just the level of skill and talent that he has is special and I think people have taken notice of that. And, you know, we're pretty fortunate to have two national team keepers. You can kind of pick and choose who goes to camp in these moments. Obviously, Zack's [Steffen] been really deserving with his form recently. So, just give a chance to Adam tonight. And you know, I just wish that the guys in front of him, all 10 of us, could help him out a bit more because as a goalie, you don't want to see three goals go in the back of your net when you can't do much about them."

