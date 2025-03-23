CF Montréal Blanked, 3-0, to Nashville SC

March 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - CF Montréal fell 3-0 to Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first half, Alex Muyl broke the ice for Nashville in the 56th minute then Josh Bauer doubled his team's lead in the 62nd minute. Jonathan Perez added a third goal for the hosts in the 69th minute.

CF Montréal will play the sixth game of a seven-game away stint on Saturday, March 28 at Soldier Field against Chicago Fire FC at 8:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES:

-Jonathan Sirois earned his 70th MLS start.

-Dante Sealy played his 40th MLS game.

-Luca Petrasso earned his 30th MLS start.

Post-match comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, Samuel Piette and Fernando Álvarez are available HERE.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"We paid dearly when we made mistakes. We're in a slump that's putting us in this position. I thought that before that, and even after that, the guys had been impeccable defensively. We weren't able to take advantage of our strong moments on the presses in the first half. Basically, we let our first half pass us by in order to score, and then in the second half we unfortunately made a mistake and then we faltered a bit. We struggle to score goals, that's the hardest part in soccer. We just try to get them in positions to score, whether it's on the ball or in the way we defend. Then comes confidence and a little bit of luck, maybe."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"I thought we were very good until the first goal. It's a shame because I think we're very disciplined defensively. You could see that Nashville had trouble breaking down our defensive block, so we played the game we wanted to play until we got that goal. On certain occasions, we need to be more precise. I think we have to be better, we have to make better choices sometimes. In the end, we're paying for our mistakes and we're not making them pay. It was a game in two parts, where we were very good up until the first goal, and then things went downhill a bit after that."

FERNANDO ÁLVAREZ

"Every game we play to win, and we come with the desire to win. We come with a lot of energy. We work really hard. We have a lot of young players working really hard on the week, but it's not easy to get these results. It's a tough moment so I think we have to put more energy and more behaviour. I think we need to push more, and we need to give more. The Club deserves more. We need to be more precise on the defensive side and focussed on how we defend. In the first 45 minutes, we were almost perfect on that, following our mark, so we have to be on the same page for the full 90 minutes."

