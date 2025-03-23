FC Dallas Earns 1-0 Road Win Versus Real Salt Lake

March 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, Utah - FC Dallas (2-2-1, 7 points) earned its first shutout of the season to defeat Real Salt Lake (2-3-0, 6 points) 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Lucho Acosta Saturday night at America First Field.

CAPI ACOSTA SCORES FOR DALLAS

FC Dallas captain Luciano Acosta headed in a cross from Shaq Moore in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time. It was Acosta's second goal of the season and the fifth headed goal of his career.

WELCOME TO MLS, COLLODI

FC Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi made his club debut, becoming the ninth player to debut this season. Collodi signed a homegrown contract with FC Dallas in the offseason after winning the MLS NEXT Pro Cup and being named Goalkeeper of the Year in 2024. Collodi becomes the first FC Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper to record a clean sheet and a win in his MLS debut.

THE LONG AWAITED CHÚ DEBUT

Brazilian forward Léo Chú made his club debut in the starting lineup, becoming the eighth player to debut this season for FC Dallas. Chú was acquired via trade from Seattle Sounders FC on Jan. 7.

A POWERHOUSE WHEN LEADING IN HALFTIME

Dallas is unbeaten in the last 22 MLS matches when leading at halftime (W16, D6) since May 19, 2022, against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1-2).

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

Reaction to the game...

"An emotional game. Obviously in an away environment that got really rowdy when the red card happened. But in the 25 minutes before the red card, I thought we were the better team. We moved the ball well, we were getting into good areas and dictating the pace of the game. The red card was unfortunate for them but it's never easy even a man up especially on the road to see it out. We had some big chances, missed a penalty, their keeper made a big save on (Sebastian) Lletget late. We had some big chances to go two or three up but didn't take those chances. We put ourselves in a 1-0 game late where they're throwing the kitchen sink at you. What I loved about us was our ability and mentality in the air when balls were coming in from direct areas, our guys were warriors climbing the ladder, picking up second balls. We knew it was going to get ugly and sometimes you get burned if you don't have the championship mentality you can get stung on those direct plays. We did a great job competing for first balls and picking up seconds. (Michael) Collodi, for me, what a game. With his feet, shot stopping, dealing with crosses, I thought the kid was outstanding. He was my man of the match so I'm proud of him. It's not easy to come into a hostile environment and put on a performance like he did. Credit to him and he's got a big future. I'm proud of the performance of everyone. That's two wins and a tie in three games on the road and that's showing signs of warrior type mentality and now we have to take care of business at home."

On the message to goalkeeper Michael Collodi's before the game...

"I wrapped my arm around him and said 'hey, you've been grinding your whole life to play in big games. You just played in one three months back to win a championship. Don't be worried about any mistakes, you're going to be great. Do what you've done your whole life. Step up to the plate and deliver.' And just put his mind at ease, just play within yourself and be calm and do what the game gives you. Don't try to make more of the game than it is. And he did that, all night long. You could see his confidence rise throughout the game. The deeper balls he was playing to the wide areas, they were pinpoint. You're not doing that in your first game in MLS if you're not a big-time mentality. Luckily for us he was outstanding."

Forward Luciano Acosta

On what today's win meant...

"We had to respond well. We had two losses at home, and we knew it was going to be a difficult match. But the mentality of this team is to move forward, and the truth is, I am very happy."

On his performance today...

"After not converting the penalty, I was a little frustrated and wanted to score a goal to get motivated. I saw the space behind where Shaq was going to cross, and thankfully, I scored on a rebound header."

On the mood moving forward...

"We trust each other. We work day after day, and the truth is, we're very happy."

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi

On making his MLS debut...

"I was really happy to be out here and even happier to get the result. I'm super proud of the guys for having my back and me having theirs. It was a full team effort today."

On the win...

"It's really important, especially after not getting some results we wanted at home. Just to get out of that slump and take these three points back home with us- now we can fight against Kansas City to get three more points next week."

On facing Sporting Kansas City next week...

"We have to be hungry and push. It will be the kind of game we have to win. We have to show what we're about. We want to bring a win back home to our fans."

